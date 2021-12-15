Tiger Woods Reacts to Video Comparing His Mannerisms to Son Charlie's: 'That's Awesome'

The father of Justin Thomas got the first look at Tiger Woods playing a round of golf since his car crash 10 months ago and saw more than he expected. “It’s crazy how good he’s hitting — and far he’s hitting — for what he’s been through,” Mike Thomas said Thursday at the PNC Championship. “It’s impressive where he’s at.” Next up for Woods is playing in front of an audience. It’s one thing for the 15-time major champion to play with 12-year-old son Charlie, with Mike Thomas along for the ride, last week near his home in Florida. It’s another to tee it up in front of thousands of spectators and on network TV. Only 10 months ago, Woods shattered bones in his right leg, ankle, and foot when the SUV he was driving along a winding suburban road in Los Angeles crashed through a median and down a hill. Woods was immobilized for three months in a makeshift hospital bed in his house. He went from crutches to slowly walking. He was hitting balls on the back end of the range at Albany during his Hero World Challenge two weeks ago in the Bahamas. And while the PNC Championship — 20 teams of parents and children, one of them a major champion or Players Championship winner — is a family affair, the score counts. Woods will be able to ride a cart if he chooses. Woods was not expected until the Friday pro-am.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO