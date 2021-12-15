ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiger Woods Reacts to Video Comparing His Mannerisms to Son Charlie's: 'That's Awesome'

By Jason Duaine Hahn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen legendary golfer Tiger Woods appears with his 12-year-old son, Charlie, in the PNC Championship this week, fans may feel like they're seeing double. Woods and Charlie have competed in the tournament before, and their similarities — from the way they stand to the way they celebrate — are obvious. So...

New York Post

Tiger Woods gets emotional watching video of his son playing golf like him

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, are playing together in the PNC Championship in Orlando this weekend. This father-son soiree marks the first time Woods has returned to golf competition since his harrowing car accident, in which he almost lost his leg, this past February. With that as the...
GOLF
Sportsnet.ca

In return to action, Tiger Woods, son trail favourites on PNC Championship

Tiger Woods will make his first tournament appearance since being seriously injured in a car accident earlier this year when he joins forces with his son Charlie as a +1000 wager on the PNC Championship odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Despite undergoing surgery to repair extensive injuries to his...
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods confirms he’ll have 1 new piece of gear in play at the PNC

It remains to be seen if Tiger Woods will wield a new TaylorMade Stealth driver this week at the PNC Championship, but one thing is certain: the 15-time major winner will have at least one new piece of gear in play. Woods took to social media on Wednesday to confirm...
GOLF
Golf.com

After round with Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas’ dad ‘surprised’ by progress

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods hasn’t yet hit a shot at the 2021 PNC Championship — but the hype arrived before he did. The latest and best-sourced reporting on Woods’ recovery came straight from the mouth of Mike Thomas. That’s Mike Thomas, Justin’s father, Justin’s coach, Woods’ frequent playing partner and the PNC’s defending champion.
GOLF
Golf.com

John Daly being John Daly and a Tiger Woods report | PNC Diary, Day 2

ORLANDO, Fla. — Whenever I’m at a golf tournament in person I’m reminded of the ways in which golfers are different from their public reputations. These are real people, after all, not internet caricatures. But sometimes the internet caricatures have some truth to them. Sometimes they’re self-reinforcing,...
ORLANDO, FL
850wftl.com

Tiger Woods returns to golf with his son in Orlando

Jupiter Islands’ Tiger Woods is set to play the PNC Championship golf event with his “Mini-Me” son less than a year after a serious car accident. Despite the fact that the legendary golfer almost had his leg amputated earlier this year, he’ll be teeing it up alongside his 12-year-old son Charlie today.
ORLANDO, FL
New York Post

Tiger Woods back on course with son Charlie, uncanny similarity ensues

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, are playing together at the PNC Championship in Orlando this weekend. The Pro-Am portion of the event is taking place on Friday, and Charlie is already turning heads again. This is Tiger’s first tournament back from a devastating single car wreck that he...
GOLF
Boston Globe

Tiger Woods said to be ‘impressive where he’s at’ as return to golf nears

The father of Justin Thomas got the first look at Tiger Woods playing a round of golf since his car crash 10 months ago and saw more than he expected. “It’s crazy how good he’s hitting — and far he’s hitting — for what he’s been through,” Mike Thomas said Thursday at the PNC Championship. “It’s impressive where he’s at.” Next up for Woods is playing in front of an audience. It’s one thing for the 15-time major champion to play with 12-year-old son Charlie, with Mike Thomas along for the ride, last week near his home in Florida. It’s another to tee it up in front of thousands of spectators and on network TV. Only 10 months ago, Woods shattered bones in his right leg, ankle, and foot when the SUV he was driving along a winding suburban road in Los Angeles crashed through a median and down a hill. Woods was immobilized for three months in a makeshift hospital bed in his house. He went from crutches to slowly walking. He was hitting balls on the back end of the range at Albany during his Hero World Challenge two weeks ago in the Bahamas. And while the PNC Championship — 20 teams of parents and children, one of them a major champion or Players Championship winner — is a family affair, the score counts. Woods will be able to ride a cart if he chooses. Woods was not expected until the Friday pro-am.
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
