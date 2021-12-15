ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrests and incidents reported December 15, 2021

By Cullman Tribune Staff
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported December 15, 2021. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

December 13

  • third-degree burglary; person; 2 nd Ave. NW; miscellaneous; $1,350
  • theft of lost property; person; wallet and contents
  • third-degree burglary; person; Sportsman Lake Rd.; miscellaneous
  • third-degree domestic violence; person; Laurel Ln. SW

December 14

Arrests

October 14

Moctezuma, Reyna N.; 24

  • third-degree criminal trespass

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

