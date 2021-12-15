Arrests and incidents reported December 15, 2021

CULLMAN, Ala. – The 2021 Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Jimmy Arrington Memorial Rodeo was an overwhelming success. The rodeo had sold out crowds on both Friday and Saturday nights, according to Sheriff Matt Gentry. “The venue was at full capacity each night with ‘standing room only,’” Gentry said. “Even the parking lots were full. This year’s Rodeo was such a blessing.” Gentry said each year, the rodeo has become the heartbeat of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. “It was great having students back in person at the Special Needs Rodeo, and the community turnout at all the events was incredible,” Gentry said. “I am grateful for all the hard work our deputies have put in to make the rodeo possible. I am also so thankful for all the sponsors; without them the rodeo would not be possible.” Gentry shared that he is humbled by the continued support of the citizens here in Cullman County. “This past weekend was another reason I am convinced that we live in the greatest county in the State of Alabama,” Gentry said. “Thank you all.” To view the photo album of this event, click here. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO