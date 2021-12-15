3,000-foot Alpine Coaster coming to Grafton, Illinois

GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOX) - A new Alpine Coaster is coming to the greater St. Louis area at Aerie’s Resort in Grafton, Illinois. It's expected to give thrill seekers a speedy and beautiful view of the Mississippi River.

The coaster will be the first of its kind the state. The two-person coaster sleds will traverse the wooded hillside on a more than 3,000-foot rail system at speeds up to 25 mph. At the end of the line, a cable system pulls the riders back up 875 feet to the starting point.

Aerie’s Alpine Coaster will build on the success of the Grafton SkyTour and Grafton Zipline for attracting new, year-round visitors to the region.

“The City of Grafton is excited that Aerie’s Resort will be adding a new, thrilling adventure ride called the Aeries Alpine Coaster to their resort at the top of the bluffs. This family-friendly action activity will supplement Aeries’ famous zipline and SkyTour making it a tourism destination for all ages,” Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow remarked.

It's expected to open in September 2022.

It's being designed and built by Wiegand Sports USA, who has more than 270 alpine coaster installations around world.

