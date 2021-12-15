ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

1 person dead, 2 injured after a multi-vehicle accident on I-40 (Knoxville, TN)

 2 days ago

On Tuesday morning, one person was killed while another is in critical condition after a traffic collision on I-40.

As per the initial information, the fatal multi-vehicle wreck took place on I-40 East at McMillian Road. The early reports showed that a vehicle was going on Interstate 40 West when the driver lost control, went over to I-40 East, and crashed into a vehicle heading eastbound [...]

December 15, 2021

