Notre Dame Signs Wide Receiver Tobias Merriweather

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotre Dame has signed 2022 Washington wide receiver Tobias...

The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
State
Washington State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Alabama Transfer News

The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ALABAMA STATE
WSB Radio

Kirby Smart: Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels ‘evaluated each and every day’

ATHENS — Kirby Smart indicated he’s not handling the quarterback situation any differently than before as Georgia shifts into its CFP Orange Bowl preparation for Michigan. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 2-ranked Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Miami Gardens, Fla., on the heels of a 41-24 loss to No. 1-ranked Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Football
Vancouver, CA
Sports
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Signing Day 2021: What Lawrenceburg lineman Ashton Craig brings to Notre Dame football

Lawrenceburg senior Ashton Craig, an Indiana Mr. Football nominee, signed with the University of Notre Dame Dec. 15. The 6-foot-5-inch, 275-pound two-way lineman will play offensive line for the Irish. He is ranked eighth in Indiana among all offensive linemen by 247Sports.com and 26th in the nation. Home grownFrom Lawrenceburg High School to Notre Dame,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
TheAtlantaVoice

Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St

The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented announcement during a ceremony at Collins Hill High School. […] The post Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Everything Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees Said on Early Signing Day

Wednesday is the start of the Early Signing Period and Notre Dame saw 21 recruits become signees when they put pen to paper, although in actuality they just clicked a few buttons on an app. Nevertheless, the Top10 class has everyone in South Bend excited. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KETK / FOX51 News

Two Gilmer Buckeyes playing football at the next level

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Quarterback Brandon Tennison signed with Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners. He says it has been a dream of his since he was a kid to play for legendary Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor. Also signing was receiver Jay Rockwell, he signed to play football with the Sam Houston Bearkats. Rockwell says […]
GILMER, TX
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
NOTRE DAME, IN

