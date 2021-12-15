Notre Dame Signs Wide Receiver Tobias Merriweather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If the Jaguars are going to turn things around and start winning games and competing for the playoffs, the drama that has engulfed the franchise has to stop. That's coming from the most important person on the roster: quarterback Trevor Lawrence. "You're always going to have some...
Allegations continue to pile up against Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer regarding his treatment of players. There are even some hints about other stories that have not seen the light of day yet. A tweet from Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker raised some eyebrows on Wednesday. Baker sent a cryptic...
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
The number one high school football prospect in the nation has shocked the sports world by changing the school he previously committed to and signed with another on the first day of the early signing period. According to CBS Sports, the Number 1 prospect in the Class of 2022, Travis...
There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
The rich got richer on Wednesday night. Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, landed a huge five-star transfer. Former LSU standout defensive back Eli Ricks announced his transfer. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa. Ricks, a sophomore, had season-ending shoulder surgery in October. He was a third-team All-American as...
ATHENS — Kirby Smart indicated he’s not handling the quarterback situation any differently than before as Georgia shifts into its CFP Orange Bowl preparation for Michigan. The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 2-ranked Wolverines at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Miami Gardens, Fla., on the heels of a 41-24 loss to No. 1-ranked Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.
The 2021 college football regular season came to a close last week with an epic rivalry game between Army and Navy. The Midshipmen shocked the college football world with 17-13 victory over a heavily-favored Army team. With the final regular season game gone it’s time to shift our attention to the bowl games.
Lawrenceburg senior Ashton Craig, an Indiana Mr. Football nominee, signed with the University of Notre Dame Dec. 15.
The 6-foot-5-inch, 275-pound two-way lineman will play offensive line for the Irish. He is ranked eighth in Indiana among all offensive linemen by 247Sports.com and 26th in the nation.
Home grownFrom Lawrenceburg High School to Notre Dame,...
Tyler Lockett is not the only Seahawks wide receiver that may miss their biggest game of the season. DK Metcalf, Dee Eskridge and Freddie Swain missed practice again Thursday, for the second consecutive day.
The No. 1 high school football recruit in the country pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. Travis Hunter, a cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented announcement during a ceremony at Collins Hill High School. […]
The post Travis Hunter spurns Florida St to play for Prime, Jackson St appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Wednesday is the start of the Early Signing Period and Notre Dame saw 21 recruits become signees when they put pen to paper, although in actuality they just clicked a few buttons on an app. Nevertheless, the Top10 class has everyone in South Bend excited. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke...
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Quarterback Brandon Tennison signed with Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners. He says it has been a dream of his since he was a kid to play for legendary Gilmer coach Jeff Traylor. Also signing was receiver Jay Rockwell, he signed to play football with the Sam Houston Bearkats. Rockwell says […]
Comments / 0