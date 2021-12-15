ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen, SD

Intersection of S. Dakota Street, Sixth Ave. will have temporary traffic lights for weeks

By Alexandra Hardle, Aberdeen News
American News
American News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zhu5m_0dNqGwvt00

Temporary traffic lights at a busy intersection in Aberdeen will remain in place for the next several weeks.

The lights are at the intersection of Sixth Avenue Southeast and South Dakota Street. They were put in place due to an electrical short in the underground wiring, said Mark Peterson, who is the Aberdeen region engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The short caused the computer controller that operates the lights to go down.

The cause of the short hasn't yet been determined, said Peterson. But it could be due to a variety of factors, such as the wiring getting nicked, weather or mice chewing through the wiring. The wiring has to be pulled out and, during that process, the cause of the short might be determined.

The temporary traffic lights will be in place for the next several weeks, said Peterson. The lights also need a new computer controller, which could take eight to nine months to arrive due to supply chain issues, he said. In the meantime, the Department of Transportation has access to older controllers that can be used temporarily.

The department has already hired a contractor to begin the process of replacing the wiring.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Chris Noth Peloton ad suspended after sexual assault allegations

(CNN) — Peloton has pulled an ad featuring Chris Noth in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him. "Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement provided to CNN. "We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO's reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aberdeen, SD
Government
Aberdeen, SD
Traffic
State
South Dakota State
City
Aberdeen, SD
Fox News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate: Military begins disciplinary actions against refusers

U.S. military services have begun to take disciplinary actions and discharges for troops who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As many as 20,000 unvaccinated forces of the approximately 1.3 million active-duty troops are at risk of being removed from service — though neither the Navy nor Marine Corps have released refusal totals and it remains unclear how many could end up being discharged.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Lights
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE
American News

American News

48
Followers
159
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Aberdeen, SD from Aberdeen News.

 http://aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy