ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Walton EMC and Silicon Ranch complete construction of 3 new solar farms for Meta’s Data Center in Georgia

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, GA (Dec. 15, 2021) – Walton Electric Membership Corporation (EMC), a consumer-owned utility with a reputation for energy innovation, and Silicon Ranch, one of the nation’s largest independent power producers, announced today that three new utility-scale solar facilities are now generating carbon-free renewable energy to help support Meta’s (formerly the...

news.monroelocal.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, GA
County
Newton County, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Industry
Newton County, GA
Business
Walton County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
The Associated Press

Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids under 5 in setback

Pfizer said Friday it was changing plans and testing three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in babies and preschoolers after the usual two shots didn’t appear strong enough for some of the children. Pfizer announced the change after a preliminary analysis found 2- to 4-year-olds didn’t have as strong...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Data Center#Solar Farms#Walton Emc#Silicon Ranch#Iea#Mwac Lumpkin Solar Farm#Mwac Lancaster Solar Farm
The Hill

Virginia police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 slayings

Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy