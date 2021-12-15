Cascade County still COVID-19 high transmission community, per CCHD report

Cascade County is still considered a high transmission community for COVID-19 as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the CCHD’s update Wednesday.

The CDC Total Case Rate per Week in the county was 114.3 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the report. The threshold to be a “high transmission” community by the CDC is at least 100 new cases per 100,000 people in seven days.

The positivity rate for the county is currently considered moderate at 7.7%, however, City-County Health Department spokesperson Ben Spencer said previously that when the positivity and case rate give a different transmission level, the higher one is applicable.

The Total Case Rate per Week is down this week from the 193 per 100,000 people that was reported last week, and down significantly since the peak of the delta variant spread when cases were over 700 per 100,00 in both September and October in the county.

Cascade County reported 31 new cases on Wednesday. The county now has 211 active cases.

The state posted 292 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing Montana’s total active confirmed reports to 2,244.

Montana reported 2,869 total deaths, 16 additional deaths since Tuesday’s update, and 152 active hospitalizations from the virus, four less than Tuesday, according to the state website covid19.mt.gov.

Of the state’s eligible population, 52% are fully vaccinated. In Cascade County, 47% are fully immunized against the virus.

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s Health Department, reported three unvaccinated residents died of COVID-19 this week, according to a press release Wednesday. This put the total lost in the county at 472 since the start of the pandemic.

The latest COVID-19 victims include:• A man in his 70s who died on Monday at a Billings hospital.• A woman in her 60s who died on Dec. 6 at a private residence. Her death was identified as COVID-19 related through death certificate review by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.• A woman in her 70s who died on Nov. 27 at a private residence. Her death was identified as COVID-19 related through the Clerk and Recorder’s Office death certificate review.

The first case of COVID-19 in Montana was reported on March 11, 2020.

Gallatin County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 145 active cases. Yellowstone County added 36 cases for a total of 529 cases. Flathead County added 31 new cases for a total of 282 cases. Missoula County added 19 cases for a total of 144 cases.

An earlier version of this story listed Ben Spencer as the City-County Health Officer, when he is the CCHD spokesperson. We have corrected the story and regret the error.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Cascade County still COVID-19 high transmission community, per CCHD report