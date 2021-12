Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is impressed with bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, and its blockchain. "It has been an amazing accomplishment for bitcoin to have achieved what it has done, from writing that program, not being hacked, having it work and having it adopted the way it has been," Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, told MarketWatch on Wednesday.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO