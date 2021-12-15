Orangetheory Fitness franchisee eats up more real estate in Austin area

"The industrial sector finally has people's attention," said the CEO of the Austin Regional Manufacturers Association. "We've always been really strong in developing advanced hardware. We have a great electronics sector here. But most people didn't really have that awareness. We saw ourselves as a tech town, but people thought of tech as Google and Facebook and Indeed, they didn't think about it as Samsung and NXP and Applied Materials. But those are really the heavyweights when you talk about hiring, and also about economic output. So it's been a really great surprise, a great turn of events that people recognize the contributions and the potential of what could happen here, based on our manufacturing sector."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO