ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Matthew McConaughey further explains why he won't be running for governor of Texas

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euDRo_0dNqEJsU00
Actor Matthew McConaughey. Anthony Behar

Matthew McConaughey shared in late November that he won't be running for governor of Texas in next year's election, and the Oscar winner again explained why he made that decision while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (Dec. 14).

"It was a two-year consideration that I came to the decision, really, over the last couple of months," McConaughey said. "And I was asking myself the original question and trying to answer, 'How and where and what can I do to be most useful to myself, to my family, and to the most amount of people? The embassy, the category of politics, came up, and it's a privileged one that I gave great consideration to."

"I've got a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old, an eight-year-old," he continued. "The life I'm living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing, it's not the category for me at this point in my life."

Fallon then asked if McConaughey is "still not ruling out" a future run for office.

"I'm not until I am," the bestselling Greenlights author responded. "Someone told me that was a very McConaughey answer the other day. I'll be keeping an eye open."

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees could make surprise infield move with DJ LeMahieu

The New York Yankees have been and will continue to be connected to some of the biggest free-agent players on the market, ranging from Carlos Correa to Trevor Story. However, general manager Brian Cashman is still looking for a solution at first base, and with Luke Voit suffering through injuries during the 2021 season, a new starter could be on the horizon.
MLB
Yardbarker

Star Japanese free agent shuns the Red Sox, former Yankee signs with Korean team

The New York Yankees were recently listed as an aggressive player in the sweepstakes for Japanese stud outfielder Seiyu Suzuki. General manager Brian Cashman was rather quiet before the lockout, but it is possible he comes out guns blazing once things return to normal. The expectation is that Suzuki will be one of their primary targets after a stellar season with Hiroshima in the Japanese League.
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Elections
WKRG News 5

Senator Ted Cruz Predicts O’Rourke will lose to Gov. Abbott “He’s going to beat him like a rented mule”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Senator Ted Cruz weighed in on the Gubernatorial race between Beto O’Rourke and Governor Greg abbot saying he doesn’t believe O’Rourke has what it takes to beat the Republican governor. Senator Cruz made his comments shortly after Governor Abbott officially filed for re-election saying that he’s more than certain […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
News/Talk KFYO

Could Governor Abbott Lose to Beto O’Rourke? I think it is possible.

It is hard to see someone who said “hell yes we will take your AR15’s” as a serious candidate for governor in such a conservative state as Texas. But Governor Greg Abbott better not take Texas voters for granted or he may be in the same situation that Senator Cruz was when Beto ran against him in 2018. Here are a few reasons that Governor Abbott needs to be careful.
POLITICS
Yardbarker

Ex-Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. Gets Into Heated Argument With Urban Meyer

There’s trouble brewing in Jacksonville. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday that tensions have boiled over with Jaguars first-year head coach Urban Meyer. Involved with the report is former Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. According to Pelissero, Jones “became so angry with Meyer’s public and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Braves manager joins the Orioles staff

Gonzalez will be the first bench coach in four seasons under manager Brandon Hyde. From 2011-2016, Gonzalez was the manager of the Braves after spending four seasons managing the Marlins. He led Atlanta to two playoff appearances and one division title, which came in 2013. However, the Braves couldn’t make it out of the Divisional Round, as they fell to the Dodgers in four games. The following season, the Braves failed to finish above .500, which eventually led to them blowing things up and the end of Gonzalez’s tenure in Atlanta.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Yardbarker

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski responds to troubling Baker Mayfield comments

Baker Mayfield has struggled to find consistency in his fourth NFL season, and injuries have been a big factor in his uninspiring performance. His health is apparently far from the only issue, however. Mayfield hinted at some “internal” problems with the Browns in an interview with NFL Network’s Kurt Warner...
NFL
Yardbarker

'Mean' Joe Greene Says Steelers Should Keep Ben Roethlisberger in 2022

Not everyone agrees Ben Roethlisberger should move on from the Pittsburgh Steelers after this season, including the franchise's greatest player - who believes the team needs to build around their Hall of Fame quarterback. 'Mean' Joe Greene spoke with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio, giving his endorsement for Roethlisberger...
NFL
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin Explains Why Steelers Haven't Started Zach Banner

As the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line continues to struggle, giving up five sacks in their most recent loss to the Minnesota Vikings, question remain high on why changes have not been made. The most confusing of the changes not made by the Steelers is the decision to keep Zach Banner...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oscar Winner
Yardbarker

Old Odell Beckham Jr. quote goes viral after his positive test

One of Odell Beckham Jr.’s old quotes seems to have aged extremely poorly. A Beckham quote from October 2020 went viral this week. At the time, the star receiver told reporters that he did not believe he could contract COVID-19. “Not in an arrogant way,” said Beckham, per USA...
NFL
Yardbarker

Wrestler banned after bloody spike attack against referee

A professional wrestler who violently attacked a referee during an event on Saturday has been banned from one circuit, and he could eventually face criminal charges. Devon Nicholson — a.k.a. “Hannibal” — had a match against “Carlito” at a World Class Pro Wrestling event in Irving, Texas, on Saturday night. After he pinned Carlito for the win, Nicholson went after referee Lando Deltoro and repeatedly stabbed him in the head with a metal spike.
WWE
Yardbarker

Brent Venables not recruiting Clemson decommits to Oklahoma

Brent Venables helped Clemson recruit some of the best talent in the country for a decade, but the new Oklahoma head coach is not in the business of poaching. Venables, who spent 10 years as the defensive coordinator at Clemson, was named the head coach at Oklahoma earlier this month. Several recruits have now decommitted from the Tigers after both Venables and former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott left to take head coaching jobs with other programs. Venables was asked on Wednesday if he will go after some of those players now that they have re-opened their recruitment. He said he has too much respect for Dabo Swinney to do that.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yardbarker

3 Landing Spots For Jameis Winston In 2022

Quarterback Jameis Winston is due to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Winston, 27, underwent surgery in November on his left knee to repair a torn ACL and managed MCL. Prior to Winston’s injury, he led the New Orleans Saints to a 5-2 record, throwing for 14 touchdowns and...
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians decided on futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards?

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians suggested he could cut star wide receiver Antonio Brown and/or safety Mike Edwards, both of whom are completing the final days of their three-game suspensions for purposely misrepresenting their COVID-19 vaccination statuses by using fake vaccination cards. It seems Arians...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ben Affleck reflects on divorce from Jennifer Garner: 'I was trapped'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner split amicably in 2015, but the divorce was finalized in 2018, and enough time has passed for Affleck to clearly assess what went wrong. During Tuesday's (Dec. 14) The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM, the two-time Oscar winner opened up about how his 10-year marriage to Garner broke down and the influence their three children had on their decision:
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy