Matthew McConaughey further explains why he won't be running for governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey shared in late November that he won't be running for governor of Texas in next year's election, and the Oscar winner again explained why he made that decision while visiting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (Dec. 14).

"It was a two-year consideration that I came to the decision, really, over the last couple of months," McConaughey said. "And I was asking myself the original question and trying to answer, 'How and where and what can I do to be most useful to myself, to my family, and to the most amount of people? The embassy, the category of politics, came up, and it's a privileged one that I gave great consideration to."

"I've got a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old, an eight-year-old," he continued. "The life I'm living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing, it's not the category for me at this point in my life."

Fallon then asked if McConaughey is "still not ruling out" a future run for office.

"I'm not until I am," the bestselling Greenlights author responded. "Someone told me that was a very McConaughey answer the other day. I'll be keeping an eye open."