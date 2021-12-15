ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CRS and Interventional Steroids Bare No Adverse Effect on Outcomes With the CD3/CD123 Bispecific Antibody APVO436 in AML/MDS

Treatment with the CD123- and CD3-engaging bispecific antibody APVO436 caused cytokine release syndrome in approximately 1 of 5 patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome but was generally well managed with steroids. Treatment with the CD123- and CD3-engaging bispecific antibody APVO436 caused cytokine release syndrome (CRS) in...

APVO436 Achieves Anti-Neoplastic Activity With Tolerable Safety in R/R AML/MDS

APVO436 appears to be safe and effective for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome. Phase 1 results show that patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) had favorable survival and responses to the investigational bispecific antibody APVO436, and the agent demonstrated was tolerable according to updated findings from an ongoing phase 1 trial (NCT03647800) presented during the ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition 2021.
