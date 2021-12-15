12 Rare Live Pink Floyd Albums Appear on Streaming Services

Sony Music has announced that Pink Floyd’s P.U.L.S.E. Restored & Re-Edited will be released for the first time on Blu-ray on February 18, 2022. The P.U.L.S.E. concert film, helmed by esteemed director David Mallet, will be available as 2 Blu-ray and 2 DVD deluxe box sets, with the video footage having been expertly re-edited by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis from the original tape masters especially for The Later Years release in 2019. The cover design, originally created by Storm Thorgerson and Peter Curzon for the 2006 DVD release, has also been updated with photography by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Rupert Truman/StormStudios. The packaging artwork is designed by Peter Curzon from StormStudios, under the direction of Aubrey Powell/Hignosis.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO