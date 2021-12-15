ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Rare Live Pink Floyd Albums Appear on Streaming Services

By Ryan Reed
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pink Floyd recently — and quietly — released a trove of 12 live albums on Spotify and other streaming services. The band hasn’t publicly commented on the recordings, all of which document its early ‘70s period. These widely circulated titles are They Came in Peace,...

loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
NME

Pink Floyd surprise fans with release of a dozen live albums

Pink Floyd have surprised fans with the release of a dozen live albums documenting some of their gigs from the early ’70s. The 12 LPs were added to streaming services this week with no prior announcement, spanning the years 1970 to 1972, covering the period in which the band released ‘Atom Heart Mother’ (1970), ‘Meddle’ (1971), and ‘Obscured By Clouds’ (1972).
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Cecilia::Eyes stream new album

Belgian post-pop/post-rock shoegazers Cecilia::Eyes stream new album 'Sore Memories Always End'. As announced a couple of weeks ago with the singles "Missing Pieces" , Belgian ethereal post-pop/post-rock/shoegaze quartet Cecilia::Eyes finally released its fourth-full-length record called 'Sore Memories Always End', and available right now on CD, LP & Digital through Dunk!records (Pelican, Russian Circles, We Lost The Sea, etc.) and the band's own imprint SONIC & BLIND Records.
ROCK MUSIC
musicfestnews.com

Consider the Source Announce Special Hybrid Album Release Live Stream Concert

Consider the Source Announce Special Hybrid Album Release Live Stream Concert. Late Tuesday, Consider the Source announced a special event for next week. We’ll let them explain:. We invite you to join us on Wednesday, December 15 for a special Hybrid Album Release Live Stream Concert! Tickets are $12 advance...
ROCK MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Green Day stream new BBC Sessions live album

Green Day are streaming their new live album, “BBC Sessions”, in sync with its release on December 10. The package delivers 16-tracks from four of the band's appearances at the BBC's legendary Maida Vale Studios between 1994 and 2001. Each of the performances were to promote the latest...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Fleet Foxes’ New Live Album A Very Lonely Solstice

When Fleet Foxes released their amazing 2020 album Shore, it was obvious many of its songs were going to be ridiculously strong additions to the band’s live repertoire. The circumstances of 2020 being what they were, though, Robin Pecknold wasn’t able to take those songs on the road quite yet. Instead, he promoted the album with a solo performance at Brooklyn’s St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church. It was called A Very Lonely Solstice, and originally livestreamed on last year’s winter solstice.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Pink Floyd announces ‘PULSE: Restored & Re-Edited’

Sony Music has announced that Pink Floyd’s P.U.L.S.E. Restored & Re-Edited will be released for the first time on Blu-ray on February 18, 2022. The P.U.L.S.E. concert film, helmed by esteemed director David Mallet, will be available as 2 Blu-ray and 2 DVD deluxe box sets, with the video footage having been expertly re-edited by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis from the original tape masters especially for The Later Years release in 2019. The cover design, originally created by Storm Thorgerson and Peter Curzon for the 2006 DVD release, has also been updated with photography by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Rupert Truman/StormStudios. The packaging artwork is designed by Peter Curzon from StormStudios, under the direction of Aubrey Powell/Hignosis.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

How Corrosion of Conformity ‘Circled the Globe’ With Metallica

After the worldwide success Metallica enjoyed with the Black Album, the band took a break to record new music (while still playing gigs in the midst of that whole process). Once they began their own proper headlining run in support of 1996's Load, it was Corrosion of Conformity who "circled the globe" in the coveted opening slot.
MUSIC
SFGate

Pink Floyd to Bring Blinking Light Back on ‘Pulse’ Reissue

Pink Floyd will release a “restored and re-edited” edition of their Pulse concert film, which documented the band’s gargantuan Division Bell tour, next year. The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 18. The film documented the band’s Oct. 20, 1994 appearance at London’s...
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Pink Floyd announce Pulse concert film reissue

Pink Floyd will release a restored and re-edited version of their 1995 concert film, “Pulse”, on February 18. Headed by director David Mallet, the project captures the group on the European leg of the 1994 “Division Bell” tour and, among other highlights, it presents the only filmed version of a full performance of the UK outfit’s seminal 1973 record, “The Dark Side Of The Moon.”
MUSIC
thebrag.com

On this day: John Lennon played his final U.K. gig in 1969

On December 15th, 1969, John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band took to the stage for a Unicef benefit concert in London. It would end up being the final time he’d perform in the U.K.. No one knew then that the Peace for Christmas concert at The Lyceum would...
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Pink Floyd Prepping Deluxe ‘P.U.L.S.E.’ Reissue

Coming on February 22nd Pink Floyd‘s P.U.L.S.E. – Restored & Re-Edited box set. The package will be available as double-Blu-ray and double-DVD deluxe box sets, with the video footage having been expertly re-edited by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis from the original tape masters especially for The Later Years release in 2019.
ROCK MUSIC
rock107.com

The Pink Floyd Weekend

The World’s Greatest Pink Floyd Show returns to Wilkes-Barre March 19. To enter to win text “Floyd” to 59457 Msg & Data Rates May Apply. Or Enter through the new Rock 107 app in the Google or Apple Store….FREE. or open the APP. iOS – https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/rock-107-wezx/id463525339?ls=1&mt=8...
MUSIC
AFP

Springsteen sells music catalog for $500 million

Bruce Springsteen has reportedly sold his music rights to Sony for half a billion dollars, the latest superstar singer to join a frenzy of catalog sales fueled by the pandemic. In October, 81-year-old Tina Turner sold her music rights to German group BMG for an undisclosed amount.
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Rock News Artist Of The Year No. 7: PINK FLOYD

As part of the 2021 hennemusic Rock News Awards, the daily news site is counting down the Top 10 Rock News Artists of the past year. Finalists for the 12th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: the Rock News Story Of The Year is determined by page views, while the Rock News Artist Of The Year is based on the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

Metallica Announce Global Livestream of 40th-Anniversary Shows

Metallica have partnered with the Coda Collection to present a global livestream of two upcoming 40th-anniversary concerts in their native San Francisco. The event, titled Metallica 40th Anniversary Live, will showcase the band’s two performances at San Francisco’s Chase Center on Dec. 17 and 19. In-person tickets were available only to members of Metallica's Fifth Member fan club, but now fans all over the world can stream the shows for free via Amazon Music, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel or Prime Video. (A Prime on-demand viewing membership is not required).
ROCK MUSIC
