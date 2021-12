SCM (25m) Some of the world’s best are set to compete at the 2021 Short Course World Championships over the next six days, including some current world record holders. While the majority of the top swimmers competing have had several cracks at SCM world records over the last few months in the International Swimming League—something that wasn’t the case coming into previous SC Worlds meets—there are still several world records that could be at risk in Abu Dhabi.

