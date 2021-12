Creative Assembly have released a new Total War: Warhammer III campaign map first look, giving the first look at its campaign map. This new trailer showcases Total War: Warhammer III‘s new campaign map, as well as some of the key locations players will be fighting over. The campaign map features the frigid northern lands of Kislev, the inhospitable Mountains of Mourn that the ravenous Ogres call home, and the distant and exotic lands of Grand Cathay. You can find the new trailer below.

