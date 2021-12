Onion Games has announced the moon PC port is now available, day and date with the previously announced PS4 and PS5 port. The moon PC port is now available via Steam. Moon was originally released for PlayStation back in 1997 for Japan, followed by a Switch release in 2019 for Japan and in August 2020 for the west. In case you missed it – you can find our thorough review for the game here. We found it an unforgettable experience that is definitely worth checking out!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO