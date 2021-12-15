Meet Nana Baubles, the owner of the world's largest Christmas ornament collection

A FAMILY has set the world record for the biggest-ever Christmas display with a whopping 444 trees decorated with 10,000 ornaments. Thomas and Susane Jeromin who live in Lower Saxony, Germany, have spent months completing the festive display. The Christmas-loving couple covered their entire flat in Christmas trees for the...
If you happen to be entertaining family and friends from out of town this holiday season, you may be looking for ways to keep them entertained. For Michiganders, showing off the Mitten state always includes a trip to Bronner's CHRISTmas Wonderland. The pride of Frankenmuth, and pretty much the state,...
Meet the woman who has the world's largest collection of Harry Potter memorabilia and even had a Wizarding World-themed wedding. Tracey Nicol-Lewis, 47, has a staggering 6,300 wizarding items including wands, special edition books, LEGO sets and artwork.
Sylvia Pope (UK) has a colossal collection of Christmas baubles. It's so large in fact, that she has broken the record for the world's largest collection of Christmas bauble ornaments. Sylvia, also known as Nana Baubles, lives in Swansea, Wales and owns a staggering 1,760 of the hanging decorations. However,...
A grandmother from Swansea has broken a festive world record for the largest collection of Christmas baubles. Sylvia Pope, fondly known as Nana Baubles, is the proud owner of 1,760 festive ornaments – a total recognised by the Guinness World Records – but hopes to reach 2,000 by the new year.
If you haven’t already decorated your home for Christmas or you’re looking for more festive items to add to your space, Dior Maison has released a collection of tableware, ornaments and more for your to shop from. Dressed in golden hues, the dinner and dessert plates are adorned...
Jordan Ferney has never been one to compromise when it comes to her home’s decor (see: her dedication to joyful design despite living in a rental), and that sentiment rings especially true during the holiday season. Because the decorative additions are temporary, no permission (or cumbersome installation) is needed. So Ferney enlisted Domino’s style director, Naomi deManana. Although she grew up in a family who treated decking the halls as a major event, a picture-perfect space is never Ferney’s goal—creating a warm and welcoming environment is. “My mom was an artist, and the holidays were her creative outlet,” she says.
It was back in October that people in Enid, OK announced the town would be erecting the largest live-cut Christmas tree in the world for all to enjoy. Sure enough, they cut a 140 feet tall tree, moved it to Enid, set that bad boy up complete with decorations, and everyone lived happily ever after until the winds came sweeping down the plains.
Today we have 5 different Christmas paper crafts that transform paper into Christmas tree crafts which are great for kids of all ages this holiday season. Not only are Christmas trees the most recognizable Christmas decoration, they are really fun and easy paper crafts which make them great holiday crafts.
If you want your Christmas decorations to have the royal seal of approval then you're in luck because the Queen's florists have just revealed how to create their gorgeous DIY wreaths. Instead of purchasing a ready-made design to hang on your front door, follow the step-by-step video for Her Majesty's...
There's a good chance that you feel like a black Christmas tree does not scream festive fun, but this trendy decor piece can be just as merry as your traditional pine tree. Black Christmas trees have been rising in popularity for the past few years now, and we don't see them going anywhere anytime soon. If you think, though, that this Christmas tree demands a dark and gloomy decor palette, think again. People everywhere have taken their black Christmas trees and decorated them with a modern and festive flair.
When it comes to recognizable differences signaling the onset of the festive season, there’s surely no better indicator than the appearance of outdoor Christmas lights. Think about it. Few occasions bring on the festive feeling better than returning home in the dark to a street filled with the best outdoor Christmas lights, whether that’s eave-mounted, multicolored lights, a twinkling reindeer or even a lit-up Santa making his way to the chimney.
There’s a lot of scope when choosing the best outdoor Christmas lights for your home. While some people believe the more, the merrier, others prefer a more tailored feel with...
It's the same story every year: after hours trawling the shops and online, you have finally bought all your presents – even something for difficult Aunt Sally and your brother who has everything. You pile it all into the car home and forget about it until Christmas Eve when you hastily stick together some scraps of wrapping paper from mum's crafting drawer. Under the tree, your presents look like a bleak afterthought next to the gorgeously presented offerings of your siblings. At the best of times, gift wrapping can be as much of an undertaking as buying in the first place. The...
- "PSA: If you happen to see a walnut-sized/shaped egg mass, on your Christmas tree, don’t fret, clip the branch and put it in your garden. These are 100-200 praying mantis eggs!" they wrote in the post. "Don’t bring them inside they will hatch and starve!" This advice,...
Another day in December, another seek-and-find puzzle to get you in the holiday spirit, and this brainteaser is, hands down, one of the most difficult puzzles you've ever seen. With Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa just around the corner, holidaycottages.co.uk is prompting brainteaser-lovers everywhere to find Santa's missing hat in this holiday wrapping paper that's covered in winter fun.
ARE you in the Christmas spirit yet? This tricky brain teaser may help to get you in the mood. The festive puzzle challenges people to spot a reindeer that has crashed a Christmas market. The cheeky creature is hiding among the Christmas stalls, as unsuspecting shoppers wander nearby. Is Santa’s...
