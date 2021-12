For the first time in nearly two years Babi Ahluwalia was able to return to India to see her family, friends, and the factories she operates with her husband, Sachin. Next door to one atelier is an art gallery showcasing the work of “real Indian masters,” she said on a FaceTime call, explaining how revisiting Indian heritage and craft inspired her brand’s pre-fall collection. Light, airy fabrics are dyed lilac or vermillion, accompanied by a renewed emphasis on decorative trims. Lace, tassels, and simple embroideries bring a new texture to the Ahluwalias’ work, ideas that were mostly absent during their lockdown collections but feel right for a reemergence world.

