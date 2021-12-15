ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Law enforcement union challenges vax mandate

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A law enforcement union has filed a lawsuit challenging a $45 health insurance surcharge imposed each pay period on Pima County employees who haven’t received the coronavirus vaccination and haven’t been granted exemptions.

The Arizona Conference of Police and Sheriffs said in its lawsuit that unvaccinated county employees are confronting whether to continue shouldering the costs or get vaccinated, despite personal or medical concerns. The surcharge took effect on Nov. 1.

The county declined to comment on the lawsuit.

TFD contains late-night apartment fire

Tucson Fire is looking into an apartment fire that sparked just before midnight Thursday in the 1200 block of E. Drachman. TFD says firefighters attacked the flames from multiple sides to prevent it from spreading to other units in the complex.
TUCSON, AZ
