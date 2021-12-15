ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Jaguars must cut ties with Urban Meyer for Trevor Lawrence's sake

By Nancy Armour, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan already has his answer for what’s in the best interest of his team.

Unless he wants to piss away the NFL’s most highly touted young quarterback since Andrew Luck, that is.

Khan’s only concern in deciding the fate of Urban Meyer has to be Trevor Lawrence, and the long-term impact that repeating this dumpster fire of a season will have on the cornerstone of his franchise. Does he want Lawrence to follow the career paths of Luck, Peyton Manning and Cam Newton, all of whom were playoff contenders early on?

Or is he willing to roll the dice and pray that Lawrence doesn’t become yet another also-ran whose talent was squandered because of his team’s ineptitude?

“He’s vital,” Khan said of Lawrence during a get-together with reporters Monday for what was supposed to be a celebration of the 10-year anniversary of his purchase of the Jaguars. “Look at how he’s handled the last week, and I think it’s exemplary. I have nothing but the utmost respect.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24cy84_0dNqAcb100
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY

Then don’t ruin the overall No. 1 pick by continuing to saddle him with a coach who is in over his head and shows no interest in adapting to the NFL.

Meyer has given Khan any number of reasons to cut ties on their much-hyped relationship after only a year. Meyer hasn’t come close to duplicating the success he had in college, with just two wins and 11 losses, several of them by lopsided margins. He appears to have lost the locker room , with assistant coaches and maybe players leaking evidence of the dysfunction.

He’s had embarrassing moments off the field , too, creating needless distractions for a franchise that can least afford them.

Meyer’s biggest failing, though, is that Lawrence isn’t improving. In fact, he appears to be regressing.

He’s thrown for less than 230 yards in each of the last six games and has just one touchdown in that span. His 14 interceptions so far this season are three less than he had in his career at Clemson, and Sunday was the first game, at any level, where Lawrence threw four picks.

“It obviously starts with me, being the quarterback. I’ve got to accept all the blame for what I did,” Lawrence said after the game. “I didn’t play well, didn’t put us in good situations.”

But is Meyer putting Lawrence in position to change that? Lawrence showed flashes of improvements early in the season, particularly in the game at Cincinnati. The last two months, though, he’s made what seems like one egregious mistake in every game, and he acknowledged last week that he was overthinking things.

If Lawrence develops bad habits now, or his confidence nose dives, it will be hard, if not impossible, for the next coach to get him back on track.

Khan said Monday he doesn’t want to act “helter-skelter on emotions,” and pointed to the four years he gave former coaches Gus Bradley and Doug Marrone. But after just one winning season since 2008, the Jaguars have a very small window of opportunity to build what could potentially be, if not a dominant team, at least a successful one.

Lawrence is a unique talent, leading Clemson to the national title as a freshman and finishing with a 34-2 record that gave him the third-best winning percentage for any quarterback since 1978. He also has the maturity and personality to elevate an entire franchise.

Opinion: Urban Meyer debacle is a lesson in accountability for Jaguars

Opinion: Jaguars owner should have known hiring Urban Meyer would lead to this

Equally important, despite being the overall No. 1 pick, Lawrence is going to come cheap for the next three years, possibly four if the Jaguars exercise the option they’ll have, thanks to the structure of rookie contracts. His biggest cap hit comes in the last year of his rookie contract, and it will still only be $11.7 million – the equivalent of pocket change when you consider the NFL’s salary cap was $182.5 million this year and will only keep going up.

The Jaguars can take the money they don’t need to pay Lawrence, along with the slew of picks they have in next year’s draft, and build a stellar supporting cast. Because even if Lawrence is the NFL’s best quarterback, as Tom Brady’s wife so famously pointed out once , he cannot throw and catch the ball at the same time. Nor can he prevent opposing offenses from piling up points.

But use that stockpile of cash and picks to bolster the offensive line and defense, and pick up some high-octane toys for Lawrence to play with, and the Jaguars could soon have a team to rival the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s only if Khan doesn’t allow Meyer to wreck Lawrence, though. And so far, that seems to be about the only thing Meyer is capable of accomplishing in the NFL.

Follow USA TODAY Sports columnist Nancy Armour on Twitter @nrarmour .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Jaguars must cut ties with Urban Meyer for Trevor Lawrence's sake

FOX Sports Radio

Urban Meyer Was the Victim of a Hit Job

2 Pros and a Cup of Joe react to the Jaguars firing Urban Meyer following the claims from Josh Lambo that the head coach kicked him in preseason warmups. Timing of these reports has the guys wondering if this was a hit job from the inside and if Shad Khan wanted to fire Urban Meyer for cause.
NFL
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 potential replacements for Urban Meyer as Jaguars' head coach

With all the dumb things Urban Meyer did in his lone (almost full) NFL season with the Jaguars, one wonders what took team owner Shad Khan so long to drop the hammer. The NFL owners meetings this week might provide the answer. On Wednesday, the owners passed a resolution allowing teams to interview potential replacement head coaches during the last two weeks of the season. It’s a one-year rule at this point, and there’s an interesting poison pill: Only teams who have fired or otherwise lost their coaches in-season are allowed to “pre-interview,” or at least request permission to interview. So, at this point, only the Raiders (Jon Gruden resigned in October), and now the Jaguars are eligible to get first shot at the guys they may want.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Urban Meyer Never Stopped Living in the Past

One afternoon this summer, Urban Meyer was a special guest at a luncheon at the stadium with one of the Jaguars’ largest corporate sponsors. For about 20 minutes, he gave a speech about leadership. Like the entirety of his brief, 11-month tenure in Jacksonville, it was based wholly on Meyer’s past coaching successes.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
NFL
Sportico

Meyer Firing Puts Millions at Stake If Khan, Jaguars Claim ‘For Cause’

Early Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced his team had fired head coach Urban Meyer, who was in his first year as head coach. The Jaguars are 2-11 and have lost five games in a row. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach. The firing concludes a tumultuous experience for Meyer, whose personal and professional missteps could give grounds for the Jaguars to designate the firing “for cause” and for Meyer, in turn, to sue. Meyer, 57, signed a multi-year contract with the Jaguars in January. Despite being a rookie NFL head coach, his annual compensation is...
NFL
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
Washington Post

A timeline of Urban Meyer’s calamitous Jaguars tenure

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired coach Urban Meyer early Thursday morning after a disastrous tenure that lasted only 13 games. It’s not too hard to suss out the reasons: The Jaguars were terrible on the field, and Meyer was terrible off it. He now joins the pantheon of successful college football coaches who were utter failures in the NFL.
NFL
ESPN

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan fixes his biggest mistake firing Urban Meyer; he can not afford another one

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Shad Khan really did get it right. It was just eight months later than he thought. The Jacksonville Jaguars' owner had to fire coach Urban Meyer less than a year after hiring him. Not because of too many losses -- though that was definitely a problem -- but rather a long list of missteps with players, coaches and, in one instance, a woman in a bar. They kept piling up and left Khan with no choice.
NFL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Shares Honest Admission On Jaguars Drama

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been generating far too many negative headlines this season. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence made it clear that’s something that needs to stop. During this Wednesday’s press conference, Lawrence had an emphatic response when asked about the drama surrounding the Jaguars. “You’re always going to...
NFL
