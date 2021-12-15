OFFICIAL: DB Devin Turner Commits to Northwestern

The Sky Team is getting an all-out playmaker in the Lone Star State defensive back.

DB Devin Turner

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 190 lbs

Hometown: Little Elm, TX.

High School: Lone Star High School

Power Five Offers: Northwestern, Arizona, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Washington State

Group of Five Offers: Air Force, Marshall, SMU, San Diego State, Tulane, Tulsa and Wyoming

Evaluation: Turner is a dynamic defensemen capable of reading and stopping both the run and pass. Turner is quick downhill and able to read the runner to meet the ball carrier and stop the play before his opponent can move with the ball. The Lone Star senior can also anticipate the pass and get to the receiver quick enough to either to break up the pass or snag an interception.

