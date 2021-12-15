the whole family in a new leaked video

You might want to stay away from Google’s mail-in Pixel repair service. The official news today begin with Google and the rocky season they're going through when it comes to Pixel, and now it looks like repairs are a problem as well. We have a new report from the Verge which claims that personal information including internet accounts, data, photos and email of a user's Pixel 5a where compromised when she sent her phone in for repair through Google's mail-in repair service. The report says that this is "at least" the second report they've seen in the past few weeks, with the other person claiming their phone got hacked when they sent it in. When it comes to this case, she sent her broken phone back in October and even though she was charged for the repair, she never received the device after the repair period and her Pixel disappeared. Days later, someone tried to break into her phone to remove the two-factor authentication checks and she got the typical emails. She unsuccessfully tried to wipe the phone using Google's Android Device Manager and her information was compromised. Google has confirmed that they’re looking into this case but with little to no information. And, to be fair, Google's recommendations says that you should back up and wipe your phone before you send it in for repair, but what happens if your phone got bricked? So yeah, we'll keep you posted on any updates from Google but, I wouldn't send in my phone if I were you until we get a better response.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO