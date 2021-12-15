Barack Obama shares his favorite music, movies and books from being 'cooped up' in 2021

The end of the year is often a time of reflection for many — and former President Barack Obama is no exception.

Adding on to his personal tradition of sharing his pop culture favorites, Obama released a list of his favorite books, movies and music for the year on his Instagram this week.

"Art always sustains and nourishes the soul," Obama captioned his post on his favorite reads . "But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year—a way to connect even when we were cooped up."

Some of Obama's literary favorites were Lauren Groff's "medieval masterpiece," "Matrix" ; the "domestic epic," "Crossroads," by Jonathan Franzen; and Ann Patchett's essay collection "These Precious Days." Other featured titles included Amor Towles' "absorbing" 1950s road trip tale, "The Lincoln Highway," as well as the '60s-based crime novel, "Harlem Shuffle," by Colson Whitehead.

Thursday, the former president added a list of movies to his annual round up. Questlove's acclaimed documentary "Summer of Soul," Steven Spielberg's latest "West Side Story" and the upcoming movie "The Tragedy of Macbeth," starring Oscar-winning actors Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand , held space on his list.

To end the week of presidential favorites, he shared tunes from artists including Lizzo , Lil Nas X , Mitski and Yebba that kept him grooving as he "listened to a little bit of everything this year."

Since leaving office in 2017, Obama has shared lists of his end-of-year pop culture and entertainment favorites (and some summertime ones, too).

Here's a look at all of his picks for 2021.

Obama's favorite books of 2021

"Matrix" by Lauren Groff

"How the Word Is Passed" by Clint Smith

"The Final Revival of Opal & Nev" by Dawnie Walton

"The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles

"Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City" by Andrea Elliott

"Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead

"Cloud Cuckoo Land" by Anthony Doerr

"These Precious Days" by Ann Patchett

"Crying in H Mart" by Michelle Zauner

"Aftershocks" by Nadia Owusu

"Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen

"The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois" by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

"Beautiful Country" by Qian Julie Wang

"At Night All Blood is Black" by David Diop

"Land of Big Numbers" by Te-Ping Chen

"Empire of Pain" by Patrick Radden Keefe

"Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

"When We Cease to Understand the World" by Benjamín Labatut

"Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future" by Elizabeth Kolbert

"Things We Lost to the Water" by Eric Nguyen

"Leave the World Behind" by Rumaan Alam

"Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro

"The Sweetness of Water" by Nathan Harris

"Intimacies" by Katie Kitamura

Obama's favorite movies of 2021

"Drive My Car"

"Summer of Soul"

"West Side Story"

"The Power of the Dog"

"Pig"

"Passing"

"The Card Counter"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"The Worst Person in the World"

"Old Henry"

"The Last Duel"

"The Tragedy of Macbeth"

"C'mon C'mon"

"Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Obama's favorite songs of 2021

"The Only Heartbreaker" by Mitksi

"I Don't Live Here Anymore" by The War On Drugs featuring Lucius

"Tala Tannam" by Mdou Moctar

"Magnolia Blues" by Adia Victoria

"Witchoo" by Durand Jones, The Indications and Aaron Frazer

"Formwela 10" by Esperanza Spalding

"Gold Chains" by Genesis Owusu

"Broken Horses" by Brandi Carlile

"Woman" by Little Simz featuring Cleo Sol

"Farruko" by Pepas

"Go Down Deh" by Spice featuring Sean Paul and Shaggy

"Freedom" by Jon Batiste

"It's Way With Me" by Wye Oak

"Nobody" by Nas featuring Lauryn Hill

"Nightflyer" by Allison Russell

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" by Lil Nas X

"Patria Y Vida" by Yotuel, Gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, el Funky

"Notice" by Tammy Lakkis

"Armash" by Teddy Afro

"Write A List of Things To Look Forward To" by Courtney Barnett

"Volví" by Aventura and Bad Bunny

"Headshots (4R Da Locals)" by Isaiah Rashad

"Boomerang" by Yebba

"In My Blood" by MO3 and Morray

"Ya" by YENDRY

"Rumors" by Lizzo featuring Cardi B

"Walking At A Downtown Pace" by Parquet Courts

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Barack Obama shares his favorite music, movies and books from being 'cooped up' in 2021