Gift your loved ones lessons in a new hobby this holiday with a 2-for-1 MasterClass deal

It can be hard to find that perfect gift to give during the holiday season, but what if the best gift is one that can't be wrapped at all? What if you could share the musical wisdom of a Beatle with your music-loving boyfriend ? Maybe you can have a professional Science Guy teach your dad how to solve problems? Or why not treat a political junkie to the stories of a former U.S. Secretary of State ? For those lessons and more, look no further than MasterClass ?

New customers to this streaming lecture service can get two annual memberships , originally priced from $360 together, from $180, so you and a loved one can take on as many new classes as you want together. That's a full 50% in savings available for a limited time only . MasterClass has three types of annual memberships: Standard at $180 per year, Plus at $240 per year and Premium at $276 per year. The Standard membership lets you watch on only one device; Plus lets you watch classes on two devices at the same time; and Premium lets you watch on up to six devices at the same time. If you sign up for any of those three memberships, the second discounted membership will be the same tier as the one you signed up for. You also won't be eligible for this offer if you've previously participated in a similar promotion.

Our editor-in-chief, David Kender, tested this service and loved how motivational and inspirational each lesson was. He also liked the “uniformly outstanding” production value of each video class, which he said let the personality of each instructor shine through. There was never "a bored or exasperated instant" where the instructors in the videos he sampled appeared disinterested in their work. In his words, “There's nothing cookie-cutter about MasterClass's approach."

There's a wide variety of topics to study from a star-studded roster of famous figures chatting about their time-earned skills from the comfort of your home: Learn how to manage and overcome the toughest obstacles with the guidance of former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton . You can see how physics applies to the biggest and smallest global issues with the help of Bill Nye . There's even legendary drummer Ringo Starr offering lessons about how to get in-sync and feel the groove of any band you sit in with.

Though you can see and hear your famous instructors through your laptop, you can't interact with them during lessons. You will, however, get a virtual PDF after each lesson to help you keep track of what you learned and further develop your skills. There's a wide variety of famous faces helping you with your hobbies, so give MasterClass a try before the deal disappears.

