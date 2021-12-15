ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

West Brunswick's Carter Wyatt signs, sticks with Duke through coaching turnover

By Jackson Fuller, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T46zn_0dNqAFUQ00

Before he had any scholarship offers, West Brunswick's Carter Wyatt had the date Dec. 15 marked in his phone. A sophomore at the time, Wyatt made it his goal to sign and enroll early at a major Division I program.

Fast-forward to the present, and Wednesday was proof that Wyatt's determination and focus paid off.

The senior linebacker put pen to paper to seal his place with Duke's 2022 recruiting class. A few hours later, Wyatt celebrated with friends, family and coaches inside the West Brunswick cafeteria with a Signing Day ceremony.

"This has really been a dream come true and I'm just super excited to get started," Wyatt said. "I really set my mind on signing early and trying to get a head start enrolling in January."

Wyatt committed to the Blue Devils on July 10, and he attended every Duke home game this fall. Ranked the No. 32 prospect in North Carolina, Wyatt was an unwavering pledge to head coach David Cutcliffe.

One of Two:ACC-bound linebackers Wyatt, Thompson dish on future

NFL Mentor:Steelers' Alex Highsmith takes Carter Wyatt under his wing

But on Nov. 28, one day after Duke's regular-season finale, the Blue Devils announced Cutcliffe would step away as coach. It wasn't the easiest pill to swallow for Wyatt, with signing day less than three weeks away.

"It was all very sudden," he said. "We heard some rumors about it but the timing was kind of random. It definitely caused some uncertainty right when it happened."

Any immediate confusion was washed away, however, with passion from Duke's entire athletic department.

Wyatt said linebackers coach Sam McGrath came to Shallotte, and the entire recruiting class jumped on a Zoom call with athletic director Nina King within days of Cutcliffe's departure. That commitment, combined with Wyatt's love for everything else Duke had to offer outside of football, made sticking with the Blue Devils an easy decision.

The cherry on top came Friday evening, when Duke named Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko its new coach. Elko reached out immediately and told the West Brunswick star his vision for the program. They also got to know each other outside of football.

"It makes a good first impression when you can talk with someone and you share the same values in life," Wyatt said. "Coach Elko believes in Duke's brand and knows we can have success. We want to get the program back where we know it can be."

Elko runs a 4-2-5 defense that is similar to what West Brunswick has run over the past three years. Wyatt is excited to work under a successful defensive coach who also knows the ACC. Elko was Wake Forest's defensive coordinator from 2014-16.

Wyatt was sad to see Cutcliffe leave the program, but he's ready to turn the page. He thinks the entire class has a renewed energy with Elko coming in.

Wyatt will get his chance to see that energy first-hand when he moves in Jan. 2.

Reporter Jackson Fuller can be reached at Jackson.Fuller@StarNewsOnline.com or 910-343-2262.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

For Battlefield's Wesley Williams, Duke is still Duke

Wesley Williams wanted to play for David Cutcliffe. The two connected from the start. Cutcliffe caught Williams’ attention when he mentioned how much he liked Williams’ academic profile. Williams, who carries over a 4.0 grade point average, wanted to attend a school where he was seen both as a student and an athlete.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-Star DE flips commitment from Georgia football

Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment after being committed to Georgia football for over a year. West committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. West is an elite four-star recruit who plays high school football for Tift County in Tifton, Georgia. He’s considered one of the top in-state recruits in his class.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Mike Elko
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Alabama football ends National Signing Day by landing elite transfer

Alabama football proved to be a recruiting force again on National Signing Day, but the cherry on top was landing one of the best transfers in the portal. As has become the expectation for Alabama football fans, Nick Saban and his staff did work on National Signing Day. Sure, he was beaten by Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M in the final recruiting rankings as the Crimson Tide finished with the No. 2-ranked class in the country behind the Aggies. But even then, Saban kept things rolling.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Signing Day#Coaching#American Football#Division#The Blue Devils#Steelers#Shallotte
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, and NIL just forever changed college football signing day

Actually, Coach Prime wasn’t alone this time. Nor was the element isolated to the “Deion Sanders Effect” at Jackson State – though landing a consensus five-star recruit considered the nation’s top overall prospect to the Football Championship Level, and at a JSU program part of the tradition-rich Historically Black Colleges and Universities, certainly is unprecedented.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Samuel Mbake: Georgia WR announces college commitment

Arkansas reached into Georgia to pick up a big recruiting win on Wednesday. Samuel Mbake announced in a Signing Day ceremony at his school that he would be playing his college football for the Razorbacks. Mbake’s other finalists were Georgia, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State. Of his decision, Mbake...
GEORGIA STATE
WTOK-TV

Lake defensive lineman is taking talents to Mississippi State

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School, senior defensive lineman, Kalvin Dinkins, chose to continue athletic and academic career with Mississippi State on Wednesday. Dinkins said, “Mississippi State is close to home. It is a comfortable fit. I really love it. Hail State.”. This season Dinkins had 23 solo...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Star News

Star News

201
Followers
181
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy