West Brunswick's Carter Wyatt signs, sticks with Duke through coaching turnover

Before he had any scholarship offers, West Brunswick's Carter Wyatt had the date Dec. 15 marked in his phone. A sophomore at the time, Wyatt made it his goal to sign and enroll early at a major Division I program.

Fast-forward to the present, and Wednesday was proof that Wyatt's determination and focus paid off.

The senior linebacker put pen to paper to seal his place with Duke's 2022 recruiting class. A few hours later, Wyatt celebrated with friends, family and coaches inside the West Brunswick cafeteria with a Signing Day ceremony.

"This has really been a dream come true and I'm just super excited to get started," Wyatt said. "I really set my mind on signing early and trying to get a head start enrolling in January."

Wyatt committed to the Blue Devils on July 10, and he attended every Duke home game this fall. Ranked the No. 32 prospect in North Carolina, Wyatt was an unwavering pledge to head coach David Cutcliffe.

But on Nov. 28, one day after Duke's regular-season finale, the Blue Devils announced Cutcliffe would step away as coach. It wasn't the easiest pill to swallow for Wyatt, with signing day less than three weeks away.

"It was all very sudden," he said. "We heard some rumors about it but the timing was kind of random. It definitely caused some uncertainty right when it happened."

Any immediate confusion was washed away, however, with passion from Duke's entire athletic department.

Wyatt said linebackers coach Sam McGrath came to Shallotte, and the entire recruiting class jumped on a Zoom call with athletic director Nina King within days of Cutcliffe's departure. That commitment, combined with Wyatt's love for everything else Duke had to offer outside of football, made sticking with the Blue Devils an easy decision.

The cherry on top came Friday evening, when Duke named Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko its new coach. Elko reached out immediately and told the West Brunswick star his vision for the program. They also got to know each other outside of football.

"It makes a good first impression when you can talk with someone and you share the same values in life," Wyatt said. "Coach Elko believes in Duke's brand and knows we can have success. We want to get the program back where we know it can be."

Elko runs a 4-2-5 defense that is similar to what West Brunswick has run over the past three years. Wyatt is excited to work under a successful defensive coach who also knows the ACC. Elko was Wake Forest's defensive coordinator from 2014-16.

Wyatt was sad to see Cutcliffe leave the program, but he's ready to turn the page. He thinks the entire class has a renewed energy with Elko coming in.

Wyatt will get his chance to see that energy first-hand when he moves in Jan. 2.

