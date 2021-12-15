ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Carrie Underwood and John Legend Team Up for Stunning Performance at ‘The Voice’ Finale

By Liz Holland
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Carrie Underwood and John Legend teamed up on “The Voice” finale to deliver a beautiful rendition of “Hallelujah”. The four and a half minute performance was breathtaking, with the pair singing out powerful harmonies.

Carrie Underwood wore a beautiful off-white dress with gold accents, looking as though she just stepped out of a fairytale. John Legend sat at the piano, looking sharp in a cream colored suit. Fans online raved over the performance. You can watch the full video below.

‘The Voice’ Fans Share Their Praises Online

One twitter user wrote of the performance, “Absolutely stunning!!! I usually have this song on repeat on my Spotify but I love this live version even more!!! I love that both of them actually SANG! They don’t lip sync!! Bravo!!”

Another fan wrote, “That was pure vocal perfection. That’s what “ The Voice” was intended to discover. It may have been the best duet on your 22 seasons of the show. Brilliant!”

“Thank you John for giving Carrie this song and thank you Carrie that it was a duet. Your voice’s really do blend so well together. A perfect song for perfect duet,” wrote another twitter user.

Last year, Underwood and Legend covered the song for the holidays. An official video of the pair performing the tune debuted on Carrie Underwood’s Youtube channel, and has over 8.5 million views. With Christmas just around the corner, it only seems fitting that the duo powerhoused this performance for “The Voice” finale.

An Action Packed Finale

The night was also packed with performances from Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Lopez. During Ed Sheeran’s performance, many viewers thought there was an issue with his microphone. The reason they thought so is because of how long it took Sheeran to start singing. What Sheeran was really doing was adding drums to a loop pedal, creating a backing track for himself before he began to sing solo.

The moment everyone was waiting for though, was when this season’s winner of “The Voice” would finally be announced. Making history as the first group ever to win the competition, country trio “Girl Named Tom” took first place. Following the “Girl Named Tom” winner was Wendy Moten in second place, Paris Winningham in third, Haley Mia in fourth place, and Jerkisha Maple in fifth.

Girl Named Tom Takes ‘The Voice’ Crown

Girl Named Tom’s coach, Kelly Clarkson, seems to have sensed this win coming. After the group’s performance of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain”, Clarkson described the group’s harmonies as “insane”. When the group later covered Alison Krauss’ version of “Baby Now That I’ve Found You” by the Foundations, Clarkson said, “It was just a flawless performance that I can feel on an awards show.”

Girl Named Tom shared a heartfelt statement on their social media channels following their win. You can read what they had to say below.

