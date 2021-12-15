ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Gets a Star-Studded Music Video

By Corey Irwin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A long list of celebrities - including Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Joe Walsh and "Weird Al" Yankovic - have come together in a new music video for George Harrison’s classic song “My Sweet Lord.”. The clip stars former Saturday Night Live cast members Fred Armisen and Vanessa...

Guitar Player

Five Storied Guitars from George Harrison’s 'Concert for Bangladesh'

As Peter Frampton noted, there was no shortage of guitarists at the Concert for Bangladesh. And while some of the electric guitars that were played at one or both shows are famous – consider Eric Clapton’s “Brownie” Strat, which he used for the second show after abandoning the Gibson Byrdland he played in the first set – others remain mired in mystery.
MUSIC
1057kokz.com

Forgotten 45: New Video for “My Sweet Lord”

Well it’s not truly “forgotten” but I thought it would be cool to share that just over 51 years since its release, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” has its first official video. An all-star cast came together for the clip, which stars Fred Armisen...
MUSIC
101.9 KING FM

Denis O’Brien, George Harrison’s Former Manager, Dead at 80

Denis O’Brien, who served as George Harrison’s business manager and produced several featured films with the former Beatle, has died at the age of 80. O’Brien’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Kristen, who told the Associated Press that her father passed Dec. 3 in a Swindon, U.K. hospital after being admitted for severe abdominal pains. Deadline reports that his death was attributed to “intra-abdominal sepsis.”
CELEBRITIES
Upcoming Rock Biopics: Ozzy, Kiss and Others Headed for Hollywood

If there’s one thing Hollywood loves more than being original, it’s copying someone else’s idea. Case in point: The rock biopic floodgates have officially been opened following the huge successes of Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman and The Dirt. As movie studios have quickly become aware, there are big...
MUSIC
Joe Walsh to Debut New Music at VetsAid 2021: Exclusive

Watch for a preview of Joe Walsh's next studio album during his fifth annual VetsAid benefit event, available virtually from Dec. 18 through Christmas Day. Walsh tells UCR he's been working on new material at home with guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Lee Sklar, drummer Russ Kunkel and keyboardist Benmont Tench from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. "We just all went into the studio and made music," Walsh says, "and those guys are some of the best guys, so it came out beyond my wildest expectation."
MUSIC
Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog for $500 Million

Bruce Springsteen has reportedly sold his masters and publishing catalog for half a billion dollars. Billboard reports that a combined deal found the "Born to Run" star selling his masters to Sony Music and his publishing to Sony Music Publishing. Rolling Stone stated that neither Sony nor a rep for Springsteen has offered any comment or confirmation on the sale.
MUSIC
94.5 KATS

MGK’s Upcoming Music Saga Movie Lands Star-Studded Cast Including Megan Fox, Ruby Rose

Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming movie Taurus has revealed a star-studded cast including his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, as well as model Ruby Rose. The musical saga film to be led by Colson Baker — MGK's real name and his acting moniker — explores fame, addiction, the music industry and the artistic process, according to NME. And the cast is packed with additional stars such as Scoot McNairy (Narcos) and Maddie Hasson (Malignant). Musicians Lil Tjay, Lil Meech and Naomi Wild also play a part in the flick.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Paul Rudd Jokes About Joining the 'Five-Timers Club' in New 'SNL' Promo

Paul Rudd's joining elite company at Saturday Night Live, but that's not stopping him from cracking a joke, even if it comes at his expense. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star appeared alongside musical guest Charli XCX and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim in a promo for the upcoming show, which closes out the 47th season. In the clip, Nwodim congratulated Rudd for joining the "Five-Timers Club." Rudd thanks Nwodim, prompting the English singer/songwriter to ask, "Oh, this is your fifth time hosting?"
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
Reissue Roundup: Fall Sets From David Bowie, Billy Joel and More

Not so surprisingly, the weeks leading up to the holidays have yielded a bounty of reissues, box sets and archival releases. There's the usual grab bag of expanded albums, deep-dive anniversary celebrations, unearthed lost treasures and dusted-off vault recordings in the below roundup of fall 2021 releases. Some big names...
MUSIC
