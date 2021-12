MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A very warm and humid pattern in South Florida continues into the weekend. Friday afternoon highs will hit the low to mid-80s and the same is expected for Saturday and Sunday. The rain chance for Friday is at a minimum but it gets a big bump especially by Sunday. This is because a southerly flow will surge in deeper moisture. (CBS4) A wet start to Sunday is expected followed by a round of spotty showers later Sunday afternoon and a few storms are possible. The unsettled pattern remains for early next week thanks to an area of low pressure that develops...

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO