Jazz Hire Danny Ainge To Oversee Basketball Operations

Another massive day in the development of the Utah Jazz franchise and Ryan Smith’s ownership group as the Utah Jazz name Danny Ainge the CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball. Of course you make this move David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube Donovan Mitchell continues to be outstanding and last night it was being under the weather that brought him back to some of his core principals and he just continues to wow. Right now Donovan is the #1 pick and roll offensive player in the NBA. The Jazz offense has the answer to whatever question is being thrown its direction. #utahjazz #dannyainge #donovanmitchell — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

