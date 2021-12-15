‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Asks Die-Hard Fans a Trivia Question While Filming On-Set

“NCIS” star Brian Dietzen has been a cast mainstay and regular character on the hit CBS show since 2012. Although his character, Jimmy Palmer, has been a member of the “NCIS” family since its very first season.

That said, we’ve watched the actor’s character grow immensely over the years, from eager medical student to head Medical Examiner. Now, in a recent post, Brian Dietzen sent longtime “NCIS” viewers on quite a trip with an interesting trivia question.

As “NCIS” made its television debut in 2003, there hasn’t only been a lot of transition regarding cast members. We’ve also been able to witness the evolution of technology over the last two decades. For Outsiders such as myself binging “NCIS” from the start, watching the team’s devices improve is a unique experience.

That said, Brian Dietzen shared in his latest post, “Anyone remember the last time you saw Jimmy use this prop on [NCIS]? Which episode was it?”

Longtime fans surely remember Palmer’s awkward debut at NCIS, vocally capturing notes from Dr. “Ducky” Mallard‘s latest autopsy on the little tape recorder (the prop you see in the photo). It marked the young medical student’s NCIS premiere. 19 seasons later, fans are in awe of the character’s growth and maturation.

“I’m pretty sure it was Jimmy’s debut episode, aka the episode I fell in love with his character!” one of Dietzen’s followers wrote.

Another shared, “The very first scene you were in with Ducky, you were working on a tape recorder,” as another followed up with, “That was a very long time ago Mr. palmer.”

Indeed it was. But it reminds us of both the growth and longevity of “NCIS” and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

‘NCIS’ Stars’ Friendship Began Over an Autopsy

“NCIS” has seen a host of beloved cast members come and go, though luckily longtime fans can fall back on the dependable Dr. Jimmy Palmer and Special Agent Timothy McGee. Together, they remind us of the show’s origins.

However, despite many cast departures, several alum remain friends outside of the show. One intriguing pair even initiated their friendship over a genuine autopsy.

To no one’s surprise, the two actors, David McCallum and Brian Dietzen, almost immediately became friends soon after the latter’s “NCIS” debut.

While David McCallum spent many years fulfilling the role of “NCIS’s” head medical examiner, Outsiders may recall he also spent a lot of time researching his job title and what it entails. His work provided him with both necessary knowledge and experience as a genuine medical examiner.

With that, Dietzen’s first day on set saw the young actor invited along with McCallum to participate in an actual autopsy. “NCIS” patriarch Mark Harmon recalled the young actor’s first day on set when McCallum asked the young star to join him.

In response to McCallum’s question, the Jimmy Palmer actor responded with an enthusiastic “Absolutely!” and from there we have gained one of “NCIS’s” most beloved and memorable friendships.