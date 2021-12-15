ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

By Kisha Forde
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up? On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of the happy couple, adding, "Yes a hundred times...

