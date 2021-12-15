ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

United Airlines adds daily nonstop flights to Los Angeles & San Francisco at RSW

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – United Airlines added new daily nonstop services to Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO) at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW).

The daily nonstop flights will start Thursday, Dec. 16, at RSW, according to the Lee County Port Authority.

The United Service to SFO will be the first time Fort Myers has had a nonstop flight to San Francisco, and it will operate daily, port authority officials said. United Airlines announced the service back in June.

Sun Country is also adding new flights to RSW in Fort Myers this week.

You can book a flight and find more information online.

