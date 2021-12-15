FATAL CRASH ON HWY 62-JACKSON COUNTY

On December 7, 2021 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a lot on Skamania Rd near Sprague River, Oregon to check on the welfare of an individual. Deputies arrived on scene and observed what they believed to be a deceased male in a travel trailer. Based on information obtained from the other person who lived at the location deputies confirmed the deceased individual was Dustin Luke Hudson, 38 of Sprague River, OR.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO