FATAL CRASH ON HWY 62-JACKSON COUNTY
On December 14, 2021 at approximately 6:43 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 62 near...klamathalerts.com
On December 14, 2021 at approximately 6:43 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 62 near...klamathalerts.com
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.https://www.klamathalerts.com
Comments / 0