Oregon State

FATAL CRASH ON HWY 62-JACKSON COUNTY

 2 days ago
On December 14, 2021 at approximately 6:43 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 62 near...

Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Sheriffs office make arrest in Homicide

On December 7, 2021 Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a lot on Skamania Rd near Sprague River, Oregon to check on the welfare of an individual. Deputies arrived on scene and observed what they believed to be a deceased male in a travel trailer. Based on information obtained from the other person who lived at the location deputies confirmed the deceased individual was Dustin Luke Hudson, 38 of Sprague River, OR.
Klamath Alerts

Update: Plane crash near Medford airport

Update December 6th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The Medford Police Department are working with the Medford Fire Department, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). We can confirm two people were on the plane when it crashed and they did not survive. Next of kin have been notified. They are identified as:
Klamath Alerts

FINAL ALMEDA FIRE VICTIM IDENTIFIED

ASHLAND, Ore. – The final unidentified victim of the September, 8 2020 Almeda Fire has been positively identified. Derrick Glenn Mills, 55, originally from Yreka, Calif. was found deceased approximately one mile from the fire’s origin. Mills was reported missing in March of 2021. Late last month, an extended family member provided a DNA sample that ultimately identified him as the remaining Almeda Fire victim.
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

