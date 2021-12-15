ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Carson Not on Your Love (music video and lyrics)

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy watching the Jeff Carson Not on Your Love music video and live performance here. . . The Jeff Carson Not on Your Love song was released in June 1995 as the second single from his self-titled debut album. This song was Carson’s only Number One single on the Billboard Hot...

Alan Jackson Tall, Tall Trees (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Alan Jackson "Tall, Tall Trees" music video and see the song details here... The Alan Jackson Tall, Tall Trees song was released as a single in October of 1995 as one of the tracks for his 1995 compilation album “The Greatest Hits Collection”. His cover of this song was his eleventh Number One hit on the Billboard country charts starting December 9, 1995..
Tracy Lawrence My Second Home (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Tracy Lawrence My Second Home music video and see the song details here. . . The Tracy Lawrence My Second Home song was was released on September 16, 1993, as the third single from his album, “Alibis”. The song reached the top of the Billboard Hot Country Singles Chart on December 11, 1993.
CharlestheFirst, rising music producer, dies at 25

Rising electronic music producer DJ Charles Elias Ingalls, known as CharlestheFirst, has died. He was 25 years old. According a statement released by the multimedia company co-founded by the rising star, he “passed away in his sleep” on December 10. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that...
Faith Hill Let Me Let Go (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Faith Hill "Let Me Let Go" music video and see the song details here... The Faith Hill Let Me Let Go song was released on September 14, 1998, as the third single from Hill’s third studio album, Faith (1998). The song features background vocals from fellow country music star Vince Gill. This song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on December 12, 1998.
FKA Twigs, the Weeknd Try to Dance the Love Away on New Song ‘Tears in the Club’

FKA Twigs and the Weeknd give in to their “emotions overload” in new song “Tears in the Club.” The track follows the release of FKA Twigs’ single “Measure of a Man” featuring Central Cee, which appears on the soundtrack from upcoming film The King’s Man out Dec. 22. “Tears in the Club” lives up to the promise of its name, pairing a booming dance floor beat and atmospheric synths with lyrics from Twigs and the Weeknd that are packed with heartache and angst: “Tears in the club,” goes part of the hook, “Because your love’s got me fucked up.” The track...
Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
Ex-Bass Player for The Roots Dead at 62

Leonard “Hub” Hubbard, a former bassist and early member of the hip-hop troupe The Roots, died Thursday at 62, his wife confirmed to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Hubbard joined The Roots in 1992, serving as their bass player through multiple albums before leaving in 2007, two years before they began their Jimmy Fallon residencies. He was later diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer, and planned to use his time to put together an album of collaborations he composed. “He wanted to be known for the type of music he was composing,” his wife Stephanie said. “And before he died, he was sitting there at night listening to the music, and he was so happy with it.” Hubbard is the second former Roots member to pass in the last two years—Malik B. died last year at 47, though a cause of death was not released.
Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
Doja Cat Releases “Woman” Video with Cameo Appearance from Teyana Taylor

Doja Cat has released the steamy and stunning video for “Woman,” equipped with a cameo appearance by singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor. “Woman” is featured on her GRAMMY-nominated album Planet Her which was released this summer. The video premiered on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as BET Her and BET Soul; plus on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.
Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
FKA twigs and Central Cee share “Measure of a Man” music video

FKA twigs began her journey to experimental pop auteur on the back of a remarkable string of music videos, and it's rare that her more recent output is anything less than impressive. Her latest visuals are for "Measure of a Man," her grime-ified James Bond theme for the upcoming spy film The King's Man, out December 22. Lots of videos for movie soundtrack singles can lean too heavily on the thing it's promoting, a trap "Measure of a Man" evades thanks primarily to twigs' incredible dancing across director Diana Kunst's stylized settings.
‘The Masked Singer’ Finale Reveals Queen of Hearts as Winner: Here’s the Identity of the Final Two Celebrities

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched “The Masked Singer” Season 6, Episode 13, “Finale,” which aired Dec. 16 on Fox. When it comes to the Queen of Hearts, there’s no playing. Singer/songwriter Jewel was unmasked as the Season 6 winner of “The Masked Singer,” having wowed the show’s panelists and fans while disguised as the Queen of Hearts. Jewel beat out runner-up Todrick Hall, who was unmasked as the Bull. Jewel told Variety that she signed on to do “The Masked Singer” for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that it allowed her to maintain...
