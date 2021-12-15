ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond du Lac weather radio transmitter back online ahead of expected severe weather

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1TyZ_0dNq7Jey00

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The National Weather Service’s weather radio transmitter in Fond du Lac is back online Wednesday evening ahead of a severe storm system set to move into Wisconsin Wednesday night.

The Fond du Lack County Emergency Management agency said as of 5:55 p.m. the transmitter was functioning. It’s not immediately clear what led to the outage.

The transmitter broadcasts to numerous eastern and east-central Wisconsin counties, including much of Dodge and Green Lake counties and extreme northeastern Columbia County.

The agency tweeted a map showing the weather radio transmitters Wisconsinites can use.

A planned weekly weather radio test is also being postponed until Thursday due to Wednesday’s storms, the NWS said.

To get weather alerts for your area at any time, download the Channel 3000 First Warn Weather app for your iOS or Android devices. Click here for more information.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

As storm threatens Wisconsin, NWS advises keeping cellphones charged, prepping for power outages, taking shelter if tornado swirls

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — As what the National Weather Service in La Crosse describes as a “historic storm” threatens Wisconsin, NWS staffers are issuing safety reminders along with the forecasts. People should keep their cellphones charged nearby for any weather alerts. Be prepared for power outages. And...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Lake, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Dodge, WI
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

High winds/severe thunderstorms possible tonight

A powerful December storm will affect Wisconsin and much of the Midwest with unusual warmth, a period of high winds, and even the possibility of a few tornadoes. The high wind threat will be this evening and overnight. Any severe weather threat will be along a narrow line of thunderstorms this evening. A strong low-pressure system will move from Nebraska...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Radio#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Eastern#Wisconsinites#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Alliant Energy, MG&E preparing for possible power outages ahead of high wind threat

MADISON, Wis. — As a severe weather event with high winds makes its way toward Wisconsin, electric companies are preparing for the possibility of power outages. Alliant Energy spokesperson Tony Palese said the company’s response will be dependent on what the weather system brings. “Our top priority is always providing reliable energy to our customers. Living in Wisconsin, we’re no...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power as severe storms race across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Severe thunderstorms packing hurricane-force winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people across the Midwest and the Great Plains on Wednesday. As of 11:30 p.m., nearly 15,000 Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin are without power. More than 3,800 customers in Iowa County and more than 2,000 in Dane County are also without power. MG&E reports...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Grim weather forecast pulls plug on Rotary Lights for first time ever

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Rotary Lights have been canceled Wednesday for the first time in 26 years. Rotary Lights President Pat Stephens said the Mayor’s Office made the call, in consultation with the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. Officials were concerned that the heavy ran and extreme gusts of wind expected in the forecast could compromise people’s safety.
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two-vehicle crash causes backups on EB Beltline near Rimrock Road

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened Thursday night following a two-vehicle crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. All lanes were reported open around 7:10 p.m. Dane County dispatch said two vehicles were involved. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No further details were immediately available. COPYRIGHT...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Portage Walmart evacuated due to gas leak

PORTAGE, Wis. — The Portage Walmart is being evacuated due to a reported gas leak Thursday afternoon, Columbia County dispatch confirmed. Fire crews were called to the store on New Pinery Road just after 12:45 p.m. A dispatcher said the area is being blocked off as a precaution and that no injuries have been reported. Further details were not immediately...
PORTAGE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy