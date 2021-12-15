Fond du Lac weather radio transmitter back online ahead of expected severe weather

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The National Weather Service’s weather radio transmitter in Fond du Lac is back online Wednesday evening ahead of a severe storm system set to move into Wisconsin Wednesday night.

The Fond du Lack County Emergency Management agency said as of 5:55 p.m. the transmitter was functioning. It’s not immediately clear what led to the outage.

The transmitter broadcasts to numerous eastern and east-central Wisconsin counties, including much of Dodge and Green Lake counties and extreme northeastern Columbia County.

The agency tweeted a map showing the weather radio transmitters Wisconsinites can use.

A planned weekly weather radio test is also being postponed until Thursday due to Wednesday’s storms, the NWS said.

