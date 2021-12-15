ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Arcata City Council to Consider Converting Two Valley West Hotels into Homeless Housing; Planning Commission Hesitant About the Project

By Stephanie McGeary
lostcoastoutpost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePREVIOUSLY: Arcata House Partnership and Danco Seek to Convert Two Valley West Hotels Into Homeless Housing Developments. As part of its ongoing efforts to address the complicated issue of homelessness, City of Arcata is partnering with local development company Danco and Arcata House Partnership (AHP) to convert two Valley West hotels...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Arcata, CA
Society
City
Arcata, CA
Arcata, CA
Government
Local
California Government
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Transitional Housing#Rental Home#Arcata House Partnership#Ahp#The Arcata City Council
CBS News

Radio City cancels all "Christmas Spectacular" shows due to COVID

The Radio City Christmas show is the latest New York City tradition forced to cancel because of COVID-19. Performances of the "Christmas Spectacular" have been canceled for the rest of the season due to breakthrough cases in the cast. The Friday announcement came hours after Radio City canceled all four...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy