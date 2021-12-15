Woman dead after officer opens fire on stolen car outside Memphis McDonald’s

Kayla Lucas (SCSO)

UPDATE: The TBI on Thursday morning identified the driver who was killed while in a stolen car as Kayla Lucas, 25. According to MPD, the officer involved in the shooting has been relieved of duty.

Lucas had several previous criminal charges on her record in Shelby County, most recently for criminal trespass at a motel on Shelby Oaks Drive on Dec. 8. Court documents listed her address as Walls, Mississippi.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one person is dead and another detained after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday outside a McDonald’s in Memphis.

Memphis Police say they were near Third Street and Brooks Road at 2 p.m. checking out a Ford Fusion that had been stolen from Olive Branch, Mississippi. They attempted to stop the female driver, but she refused.

The woman struck a police vehicle, and a Memphis Police officer fired, police said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed they were asked to investigate an officer-involved shooting at that location and said they are working independently to determine the set of events leading to the shooting.

TBI said their findings will be shared with the district attorney general for further review and consideration.

Images from the scene show Memphis Police vehicles surrounding a white car that appears to have crashed into the McDonald’s.

No McDonald’s workers or customers were hurt.

Memphis Police vehicles surround a car that appears to have crashed at a McDonald’s on South Third Street in Memphis (Brooke Billions, WREG)

Third Street between Brooks Road and Mitchell were closed in both directions for the investigation. As of 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night, all traffic lanes are open again.

