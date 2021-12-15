ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Four Cedar Cliff baseball players sign NLIs Wednesday

By Dan Sostek
 2 days ago
While football signings took center stage on Wednesday, a quartet of Cedar Cliff baseball players also made their college destinations official. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter...

