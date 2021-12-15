ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Local businessman donates bikes for kids in shelter

By José Luis Martínez
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
Some area children staying at the Purple Door Women's Shelter got a little Christmas cheer Wednesday morning.

Corpus Christi businessman Rajan Ahuja delivered 40 new bikes for the kids. This is the second year Ahuja has donated bikes.

He tells us it had always been his dream to help the community, and collecting the donations was no sweat.

"Fortunately enough people are out there ready to help so it's not all about me it's all about the community that's out there to help. I'm just a path through which they get there," he said.

Some of the bikes were new and some needed a few repairs. Ahuja says he's spent the last month and a half collecting bike donations and fixing the bikes that needed a little restoration.

He also donated 15 bikes to Child Protective Services and 20 to CASA of the Coastal Bend.

All the bikes came with helmets donated by the Nueces County Medical Society Alliance and locks donated by the Port of Corpus Christi.

ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

