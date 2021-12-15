ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

X’s and Omar: Do Dolphins need to win 9 straight to reach the postseason?

By Omar Kelly, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Omar Kelly and Dave Hyde discuss if the Miami Dolphins can win nine consecutive games to put themselves in position to make the NFL playoffs.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jalen Ramsey reacts to former teammate, UCF star Otis Anderson Jr. getting murdered by father

Former UCF star Otis Anderson Jr was murdered on Monday evening in a horrific turn of events when his own father shot him and his mother. She is currently in critical condition. Anderson, 23, had a brief stint in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams but was cut in September. Nonetheless, he built some relationships within the organization, including one with Jalen Ramsey, who reacted to the sad news on Tuesday:
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
Popculture

Otis Anderson Jr., Former NFL and UCF Player, Killed in Shooting

Otis Anderson Jr., a former University of Central Florida (UCF) football player who also spent time in the NFL, was reportedly shot and killed in what has been called a possible domestic violence shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday night, according to Newsweek. He was 23 years old. Anderson, and his mother, Denise Anderson, were allegedly shot around 9:30 p.m., according to News 4 in Jacksonville. Denise, who was hospitalized, is expected to recover from her injuries.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Nfl Playoffs#American Football#Sun Sentinel#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
NFL
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update. Everyone wants to know the condition of Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. who suffered a nasty knockout in the opening minutes of the Thursday Night Football game versus the Chiefs and while there is a bit of an update at press time, there’s still a lot unknown about his health.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Has Blunt Comment About Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal AFC West showdown. During the end of the first half, Patrick Mahomes attempted to scramble away from pressure and get a pass off. However, he was tackled from behind by Joey Bosa and lost control of the football.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill receive bad news for Saints vs. Buccaneers

The New Orleans Saints will be without two of their offensive tackles for Week 15. News broke on Friday that both Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk will both be unavailable for the Saints vs Buccaneers game on Sunday. Both linemen are dealing with knee injuries, and are expected to return for Week 16 against the Dolphins.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dillard star Nyjalik Kelly signs with the Miami Hurricanes over Florida, FSU, Georgia

New Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal picked up his first major South Florida addition Wednesday. Dillard four-star defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly announced that he will sign with the Hurricanes at a signing ceremony at his school on the first day of the Early Signing Period. Kelly said Cristobal was the biggest reason he chose Miami over the other schools courting him, which included ...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Kurt Warner’s blunt take on Matthew Stafford will make Rams fans question team’s playoff fate

The Los Angeles Rams’ season has been a tale of two halves. The Rams started off 7-1 led by then-early MVP candidate Matthew Stafford, who had Los Angeles’ offense as one of the best in the league. Stafford and the Rams’ offense has since sputtered, with the team going 2-3 after their hot start. Former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner has a blunt take on Stafford that will make fans question the team’s playoff fate.
NFL
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

Amid an absolutely insane week for the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens have quietly been dealing with some concerning news regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP was listed as “questionable” on the Ravens’ final injury report of the week. Jackson did not participate in practice at all this week due to an ankle injury.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians decided on futures of Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards?

Earlier this week, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians suggested he could cut star wide receiver Antonio Brown and/or safety Mike Edwards, both of whom are completing the final days of their three-game suspensions for purposely misrepresenting their COVID-19 vaccination statuses by using fake vaccination cards. It seems Arians...
NFL
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart lists top 3 and commitment date

Five-star Opa Locka (Florida) Monsignor Pace defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is down to three schools, he tells On3. Georgia, Miami, and Texas A&M are the three schools that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound Stewart will choose from on February 2nd of next year. Shemar Stewart is the No. 7 prospect in the...
FOOTBALL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy