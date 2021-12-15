ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas flips commits from Big Ten, Oklahoma

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Texas and coach Steve Sarkisian coaxed three players to flip their commitments on Wednesday, landing one of the nation’s top defensive backs as a result.

Terrance Brooks, a 5-foot-11 defensive back from Little Elm, Texas, decommitted from Ohio State, which had held his commitment since June 30. Brooks is a four-star and ranked as the No. 8 cornerback — No. 59 overall player — in the nation by the 247Sports composite.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said at his news conference Wednesday that Brooks’ decommitment was unexpected.

“Very disappointing, for sure,” Day said. “There wasn’t any conversation that this would happen like this. It caught us off guard, for sure.”

Also heading to the Longhorns is 6-7 edge rusher Ethan Burke, a three-star prospect who committed to Michigan two weeks ago but decided to stay home in Austin, Texas.

Another Texan, Xavion Brice of Arlington, decommitted from Oklahoma and instead chose the Longhorns. A three-star athlete who projects as a defensive back at Texas, Brice had been targeted by the Texas coaching staff since the departure of coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma. The 6-1 Brice committed to the Sooners on July 4.

The early signing period continues through Friday.

–Field Level Media

