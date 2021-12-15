ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers, Bucs can clinch divisions with ties in Week 15

The Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals have the easiest paths to the playoffs in Week 15, all needing just a tie to earn a trip to the postseason.

The difference is the Packers (10-3) can clinch the NFC North just by tying the Baltimore Ravens and the Bucs (10-3) can do the same in the NFC South with a tie against New Orleans. The Cardinals (10-3), meanwhile, will clinch a playoff berth but not the NFC West with at least a tie in Detroit.

The Packers would still clinch the division with a loss in Baltimore if the Minnesota Vikings (6-7) lose or tie on Monday night against Chicago.

No team has clinched a playoff berth through the first 14 weeks.

Another division could get clinched in the NFC on Sunday as well.

The Dallas Cowboys (9-4) need a win over the New York Giants and help to clinch the NFC East. A loss or tie by Washington would do it for the Cowboys, provided they win.

The Rams (9-4) could clinch a playoff spot with a tie or win against Seattle, plus help.

In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans (9-4) will clinch the AFC South with a win in Pittsburgh and a loss by the Indianapolis Colts.

The only other team in the AFC that could punch its ticket to the playoffs is the New England Patriots (9-4), who need a win over the Colts and help. The Colts and Patriots play Saturday night.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
