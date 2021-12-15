ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Devils prepare to take on streaking Max Pacioretty, Golden Knights

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aI48I_0dNq6AgE00

Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty is carrying three impressive streaks into Thursday’s road game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J.

Pacioretty extended his goal scoring streak to a career-high seven games after tallying twice in Vegas’ 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. His first goal came on a breakaway with 4:41 remaining in the first period.

“Transition is a big part of our game,” said Pacioretty, who is tied with Jonathan Marchessault for the team lead in goals (12).

“Every year you have a couple things you harp on. Our transition is one of them. Every team wants to fill lanes, and when you get the puck, you definitely want to get it with speed. It’s an area we’ve addressed, and we’re definitely gaining a lot of offense from it.”

Pacioretty also is riding a nine-game point streak (10 goals, six assists). His four-game multi-point streak is one shy of the franchise-record runs of Mark Stone (2020-21) and William Karlsson (2017-18).

Pacioretty has flustered the Devils in his career, to the tune of recording 14 goals and 21 points in 29 encounters.

As for Stone, he set up Pacioretty’s first goal on Tuesday to extend his assist streak to a franchise-best nine games. Stone has recorded four goals and 11 assists on his nine-game point streak, which is tied with Pacioretty and Alex Tuch (2018-19) for the longest in franchise history.

Chandler Stephenson boosted his team-leading totals in assists (20) and points (29) after setting up seven goals in the last two games.

The Golden Knights have erupted for 28 goals during their last six games (5-1-0).

“(Part of our offensive success) is we’re getting healthy,” Vegas coach Peter DeBoer said. “We’re starting to score on the power play fairly regularly, which is adding about a goal a night, which we didn’t have early in the year.”

While the Golden Knights are ascending, the Devils are heading in the opposite direction. New Jersey has lost three in a row and 12 of its last 15 contests (3-9-3).

“I find it hard to sit here and make excuses because there were probably three or four goals we gave up that were really on the hands of all our players,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said after his team’s 6-1 setback to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

The excuses are there for the taking, however. Captain Nico Hischier and defensemen Ryan Graves and Christian Jaros reside in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol while others are dealing with other illnesses. Mackenzie Blackwood, who is dealing with an illness, yielded five goals on 22 shots on Tuesday before being relieved to start the third period.

New Jersey also surrendered a short-handed goal for the second time in as many games, adding to Ruff’s displeasure.

“I think the unit is totally going to have a shakeup,” Ruff said. “The disappointing part for me is we were point blank on one of our power plays early and we missed the net, a wide-open net. (Pavel Zacha) had a wide-open net. We wouldn’t even be talking about a short-handed goal if we put that (in).”

Jesper Bratt saw his five-game point streak come to a halt on Tuesday. He leads the team in assists (16) and points (24).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Golden Knights knock off slumping Devils

William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy scored 33 seconds apart in the third period to lift the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils Thursday night in Newark, N.J. Defenseman Dylan Coghlan scored a power-play goal and William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for...
NHL
NJ.com

Devils vs Golden Knights Predictions: Expert Picks & Betting Offers

Our NHL expert is here to offer up his best predictions and picks for tonight's New Jersey Devils vs Las Vegas Golden Knights matchup, 7:00pm EST live on MSG+. The Golden Knights will continue their East Coast trip tonight, against a Devils side with one win in seven. at the Prudential Center. Vegas opened its four-game journey with a strong showing in a 4-1 win over the Bruins, and we're expecting a similar result tonight.
NHL
abc7ny.com

Golden Knights down Devils 5-3 for third straight win

NEWARK, N.J. -- - Nicolas Roy scored the last of Vegas' four straight goals, Robin Lehner made 23 saves and the Golden Knights beat the New Jersey Devils 5-3 Thursday night for their third straight win. Dylan Coghlan, William Carrier, William Karlsson and Roy scored for the Golden Knights, who...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Peter Deboer
Person
William Karlsson
Person
Ryan Graves
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Pavel Zacha
Person
Lindy Ruff
Person
Jesper Bratt
allaboutthejersey.com

Gamethread #28: New Jersey Devils vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights

Our Favorite Team will face another ex-Devils coach. Will Peter DeBoer find the Rock to be a tough building?. The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. Las Vegas Golden Knights (SBN Blog: Knights on Ice) The Time: 7:00 PM ET. The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, ATTSN-RM; Digital Audio - The...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

Golden Knights Hold off Devils’ Comeback and Shenanigans, Win 5-3.

The Vegas Golden Knights (18-11) narrowly defeated the New Jersey Devils (10-13-5) by a score of 5-3 on Thursday night. The Golden Knights led the entire game, but saw the Devils make a late third-period comeback with two straight goals and a third goal that was later disallowed. This was...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#The New Jersey Devils#The Boston Bruins#Transition#Stone#The Golden Knights
vegashockeynow.com

Gutless: Golden Knights React to Devils Scrap, 3rd Period Scrum Explained

The Vegas Golden Knights (18-11) defeated the New Jersey Devils (10-13-5) 5-3 Thursday night and got a well-deserved two points. They now are tied for second place in the NHL’s Pacific Division Standings. That is all fine and dandy, but the main focus of Thursday night’s game walking away...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin stunning piece of history achieved against Blackhawks

The Washington Capitals are having another solid season, led by future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin. On Wednesday night, Ovechkin made some NHL history. Less than four minutes into their game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Ovechkin found the back of the net for another power play goal. This was Ovi’s 274th career power play goal of his illustrious career.
NHL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

29K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy