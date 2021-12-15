ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank Of America Option Traders Hurting After Fed Recommends 3 Rate Increases In 2022

By Chris Capre
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What Happened: Option traders have been active on Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) after the Federal Open Market Committee left rates unchanged, but voted for three rate increases in 2022. Interest rates have an impact upon banks and financial stocks because the rates at which banks can lend at has...

Benzinga

Roblox Up Over 7% On Heavy Options Activity

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is up more than 7% today on heavy options volume to end the week. The stock recently got a boost from Needham initiating coverage, giving it a Buy rating and a $136 price target. What Happened: Combine the buy rating and a price target 36% higher...
STOCKS
