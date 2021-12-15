Lightning’s Taylor Raddysh grows more confident with every goal

Lightning defensemen Jan Rutta (44) and Victor Hedman (77) and left wing Boris Katchouk, second from right, celebrate a goal by Tyler Raddysh (16) during the second period of Tuesday's game against the Kings at Amalie Arena. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — With every shift, Taylor Raddysh feels more comfortable on his NHL skates. Tuesday against the Kings, he showed why.

The 23-year-old rookie forward scored the tying goal in the Lightning’s 3-2 overtime win. It was his fourth goal in six games after going scoreless in his first 21.

“Every game, you’re going to build more and more confidence,” Raddysh said. “Puck starts going in, you feel good, get a little mojo ...”

With just under six minutes remaining in the second period, defenseman Jan Rutta took a pass from Boris Katchouk at the center point and fired a wrist shot toward the net. Raddysh, who had inside position on Kings defenseman Tobias Bjornfot in the slot, reached back with his stick and tipped the puck past goaltender Jonathan Quick.

“It was a skilled tip,” said Lighting forward Mathieu Joseph. “Having two guys on his back and being able to find the puck and tip it (was impressive).”

Raddysh is learning how to slow down the game and take advantage of the open areas on the ice where he can create opportunities.

“You try to play the most simple hockey,” he said. “... As games go on, you’re finding the areas where you have more time.”

After going scoreless in his first 21 games, Raddysh logged his first NHL goal Dec. 4 in Boston on a shorthanded breakaway in the opening period of a 3-2 overtime win.

The next day in Philadelphia, he scored the Lightning’s third goal in a 7-1 win with a slapshot from the right circle. Dec. 9 in Toronto, Raddysh beat Jack Campbell from between the circles to give Tampa Bay a two-goal, second-period lead in an eventual 5-3 win.

“Raddy’s been (scoring like) that his whole life,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper. “That’s why he was drafted (in 2016). He did it in the minors (with AHL Syracuse). It just takes guys a little bit of time.”

Raddysh has contributed in ways beyond showing up on the scoresheet.

He skated on the top line with Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat last week against Toronto and Ottawa. He saw time on the top power-play unit— positioned in the slot — along with Victor Hedman, Stamkos, Palat and Alex Killorn, as well as on the penalty kill. He has averaged 13 minutes, 17 seconds of ice time over his past 14 games, up more than three minutes from his first 13.

While skating with the likes of Stamkos and Palat bring a lot of pressure, Raddysh said he doesn’t let it affect the way he plays. He tries to keep his game simple and find ways to contribute.

“It’s always cool when you get to play with special guys like that,” Raddysh said. “Just everything that they’ve already done in their careers and to be able to play on a line with them, for me, I think it’s awesome just being out there. … When I’m out there with them, I just have to work hard and show them I can be there.”

Raddysh’s teammates have noticed a difference in him, too.

“You can tell he’s getting more comfortable every game,” said Joseph, a former teammate in Syracuse. “He’s always been a very skilled player, can score goals from pretty much anywhere, and he’s getting to be a fast player ... and his shot is lethal. With a little more confidence, you can see what he can do, and it’s fun to watch.”

Contact Mari Faiello at mfaiello@tampabay.com. Follow @faiello_mari.

