Snap stock is down 12% in conjunction with the sell-off in high-growth stocks. The stock is now down 40% in the last three months. The valuation is still expensive. Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) slumped 12% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The social media stock, which was one of the huge winners coming out of the pandemic crash, has come back to earth along with a lot of other high-growth stocks in recent months.

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO