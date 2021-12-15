Dark of chroe

Two free crossover missions, featuring Danny Trejo, are available today in Far Cry 6. Team up with Danny Trejo in two free missions playable solo or in two-player co-op. The missions include 'Danny & Dani vs Everybody,' a new Yaran story in which players will need to prevent Antón Castillo's forces from blowing up Danny's plan to come to Yara to make his world-famous tasty tacos to feed the hungry; as well as the sixth and final Special Operation, Malagua. Upon completing the mission 'Danny & Dani vs Everybody', Trejo returns a favor by joining players to help students protesting the Antón's military - who is deploying the chemical weapon (PG-240X) in Yara. Far Cry 6 is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft+, Epic Games, and Stadia.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO