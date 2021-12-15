ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly told to avoid holiday parties amid COVID wave: ‘It’s too dangerous’

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

It’s going to be another quiet holiday in Philly, at least that’s what officials are urging.

The city, still in the midst of a “sharp rise” in infections, has recorded 5,702 cases over the past two weeks, with an average of 544 new cases daily, Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said Wednesday during the Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s biweekly COVID-19 briefing.

Bettigole begged The City of Brotherly Love to stay home and away from others during another holiday season.

“We’re now entering what could be the most dangerous time since last winter, due to rising cases, rising hospitalizations, stressed hospitals, the new variant and holiday gatherings,” she said, pointing to Thanksgiving gatherings’ likely contribution to the current spike.

“After nearly two years of doing everything we were supposed to do, we want the chance to see everyone’s smiling face. It’s hard and it feels impossible and it feels unfair. But I know — and our contact tracing tells us — that these gatherings ... are when we infect each other with COVID,” continued Bettigole. “Please do not get together with other households for Christmas or if you do, keep those gatherings small.”

For those who still want to take part in holiday events, Bettigole urges they only do so outdoors — “It’s just too dangerous” inside” — and that they ensure all guests rapid test beforehand. Anyone who feels even remotely sick, she said, should stay home out of an abundance of caution.

Philadelphia on Wednesday also marked a full year of vaccinating the city’s residents against the virus.

Bettigole’s plea came on the heels of the city announcing its forthcoming vaccine mandate to enter any establishment that serves food indoors, slotted to take effect Jan. 3.

