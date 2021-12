Orange Beach city officials decided Tuesday they will continue to invest in the marketing of an airport where a name change riled them up. With a unanimous vote, the council decided to appropriate $75,000 to the Gulf Shores Airport Authority and to continue support of the Gulf Shores International Airport, Jack Edwards Field. The move also enables the city to continue, at least for the next 12 months, with representation on the Gulf Shores Airport Authority.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO