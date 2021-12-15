ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Is Avalanche Ripping Higher As Other Popular Cryptos Like Doge Are Staying Flat?

By Tyler Bundy
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) shares are trading significantly higher Wednesday, even as the crypto market remained relatively flat. Many other popular cryptocurrencies, such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are trading lower as Avalanche moves up to become the 10th biggest crypto by market cap. Avalanche was up 29.52% at $104.41 at...

